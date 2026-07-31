Himachal Pradesh Revises Class 6 to 8 Curriculum, Introduces State History, Dialects, Cuisine from 2027-28

In a latest development, in the move to revise the school curriculum of classes 6th to 8th students across the state, Himachal Pradesh will introduce the state’s dialect, history, and cuisine starting from academic session 2027-28. Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced this initiative, which aims to provide a comprehensive and holistic education and understanding of the state’s heritage, geography, history, society, folk culture, economy, and polity.

The revised textbooks, according to an official statement, will trace the history of the state from prehistoric times to the current times, incorporating lessons on critical topics such as local dialects, traditional cuisine, the role of freedom fighters, the bravery of Kargil jawans and soldiers, as well as the current challenges and turmoils faced by the state.