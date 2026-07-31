Himachal Pradesh Revises Class 6 to 8 Curriculum, Introduces State History, Dialects, Cuisine from 2027-28
Himachal Pradesh to add state’s dialect, history, and cuisine in the classes 6 to 8 curriculum from next academic year to provide a comprehensive and holistic education and understanding of the state.
In a latest development, in the move to revise the school curriculum of classes 6th to 8th students across the state, Himachal Pradesh will introduce the state’s dialect, history, and cuisine starting from academic session 2027-28. Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced this initiative, which aims to provide a comprehensive and holistic education and understanding of the state’s heritage, geography, history, society, folk culture, economy, and polity.
The revised textbooks, according to an official statement, will trace the history of the state from prehistoric times to the current times, incorporating lessons on critical topics such as local dialects, traditional cuisine, the role of freedom fighters, the bravery of Kargil jawans and soldiers, as well as the current challenges and turmoils faced by the state.
It allows for a holistic growth of the students and to develop and cultivate analytical and critical thinking in their formative years, while improving the understanding of the state in an academic setting. Additionally, the revised curriculum will also aid students for future competitive examinations by offering them detailed knowledge and nuances of the state.
A committee, headed by the Education Minister Rohit Thakur, will oversee the timely implementation of the reform across the educational institutions across the state. The panel will also include the Secretary of Education, representatives from the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) officials, assistant professors, and subject experts. The change aims to improve the education framework and make it more local and relatable to the students with constant efforts by the panel by holding regular meetings.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.