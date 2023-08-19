Hindu College, DU Records Highest Placement Package of Rs 36.5 LPA in 2023

Hindu College Placement 2023: Delhi University's Hindu College has recently released the placement report for the year 2023. As per the report, the highest and lowest packages were Rs Rs 36.50 LPA and Rs 10.40 LPA respectively.

As per the placement statistics, the median package is Rs 8.40 LPA. However, the gross package worth is Rs. 8.50 LPA. Apart from this, the highest stipend awarded is Rs 60,000 per month, with the average stipend being Rs 10,000. This year, a gross stipend is Rs. 9.50 lakh.

Top recruiters came to campus in large numbers to hire various individuals for their organizations. Among them are Accenture, AON, JSW, KPMG, and HCL as recruiters.

Hindu College celebrates 124 years of excellence in education

The Hindu College in Delhi reached its 124-year milestone earlier this year. Nationalists Krishna Dasji Gurwale and Pandit Deen Dayal Sharma founded the college in 1899, giving credit to the nation's freedom movement for its inception. In 1908, the college shifted to a building in Kashmiri Gate which was donated by Rai Bahadur Sultan Singh.

The interesting fact is that the college had a previous affiliation with Panjab University. Also, the establishment of the college was an outcome of the Indian Movement for Independence and was moved to the present location in 1953.

Hindu College among top 2 colleges, awarded ‘Star College’ status

Hindu College has classrooms, labs, paying fields, a library, a sports pavilion, an auditorium, a seminar hall, computer rooms, halls, and a canteen spread across its 25-acre campus. According to the NIRF ranking, it is among the top 2 colleges in India offering UG and PG programmes in science, arts, social sciences, and commerce.

Also, the college has been rewarded with the title of ‘Star College’ for the Biotechnology Dept. by the Ministry of Science and Technology (Government of India).

