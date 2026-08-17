Homi Bhabha Centre Registrations for Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camp 2026 Started; Check Application Dates

Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education has commenced registration for Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camp 2026 inviting teachers to apply through google form. This camp is meant for junior college and high school teachers who teach chemistry in classes 10 to 12. Teachers from schools and junior colleges linked with state or central government education boards can apply. The Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camp will be held at HBCSE Mumbai from November 16 to November 19, 2026. Interested teachers can complete HBCSE registration through the official Olympiad website till September 11, 2026. HBCSE has also announced that fresh applicants will get preference over teachers who have attended earlier Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camp programmes. Read the article to know more details.

The Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camp is being offered by HBCSE which works as a National Centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai. The aim of this camp is to share useful learning from the Olympiad programme with school teachers. It will include sessions on chemistry teaching and learning with focus on both theory and experiments linked to the chemistry olympiad. Teachers who want to join should submit their forms till September 11, 2026. As after the registration process ends HBCSE will publish the names of selected teachers by September 18, 2026. The list will be available on the official HBSCE website and also on the Olympiad website. This will help applicants quickly check whether they have been selected for the Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camp.

Teachers selected for the Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camp will receive Olympiad problems from the Indian programme before the camp begins. Every participant must solve at least one problem before joining and should also explain the teaching value of that problem.

This will make the camp more practical and useful for classroom learning. HBCSE will reimburse round trip travel expenses as per rules up to the maximum II AC train fare. However teachers must book tickets only through the prescribed travel agencies because tickets booked through other travel portals will not be reimbursed. Along with travel support HBCSE will provide stay and food for all shortlisted teachers at the HBCSE Guest House during the full camp period. This makes the Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camp a valuable chance for chemistry teachers to learn and grow.