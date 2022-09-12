HOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022: BSEH Releases Haryana Open School Re-Appear Date Sheet at bseh.org.in

HOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022: As per the media reports, Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the Class 10 and 12 reappear exam date today on 12th September 2022. Candidates can check and download the HOS 10th, 12th re-appear, improvement and additional schedule from the official website - bseh.org.in.

Going as per media reports, the HOS Secondary and Senior Secondary reappear examinations will be held from 29th September 2022. The complete schedule pf HOS 10th, 12th reappear exam will be released soon and updated here on this page.

HOS 10th, 12th Re-Appear Exam Dates 2022

Events Dates HOS Reappear Exam For Secondary And Senior Secondary 29th September 2022 Last date of HOS Reappear Examination For Secondary (Class 10) 7th October 2022 Last date of HOS Reappear Examination For Senior Secondary (Class 12) 17th October 2022

*The schedule provided above is based on media reports.

HOS 10th, 12th Re-Appear Exam Timings 2022

According to media reports, the Haryana Board improvement, additional and reappear exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from 2 to 4.30 pm on the released dates. Candidates can check and download the improvement and additional and reappear examination schedule for Class 10th and 12th from the official website - bseh.org.in.

HOS 10th, 12th Re-Appear Exam Official Update

As per media reports, the Board President Professor (Dr) Jagbir Singh and Secretary Krishna Kumar HPS informed that Secondary and Senior secondary (Education/Open School) improvement, additional and reappear exams will start on 29th September and conclude on 17th October 2022. He further informed that the Secondary (Education/Open School) examinations will be conducted from 29th September to 7th October 2022, and the Senior Secondary (Education/Open School) examinations will operate till 17th October 2022.

HOS Class 10th, 12th Exam Registrations For September Session

Earlier, the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) released the registration window for Haryana Open School (HOS) Class 10, 12 Exam 2022 for the September session. Those from secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) can apply for the compartment (re-appear) examination till 25th August 2022.