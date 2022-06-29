HP 10th Result 2022 (Link Active): Check Minimum Marks Required to Qualify HPBOSE Class 10th Exam Result

HP 10th Result 2022: Data

HP Board 10th Results 2022 are now available here. Candidates can enter the Roll Number in the result link provided here to check the results. As per the data available a total of 90375 students appeared for HP board 10th examination out of which 78573 passed, 9571 failed and 1409 have been placed in the compartment category. Check complete statistics below

Detail Number Students Appeared 90375 Students Passed 78573 Students Failed 9571 Students with Compartmental Result 1409 Overall Pass Percentage 87.50%

Updated as on June 29, 2022 @ 11:34 AM

HPBOSE 10th Results have been announced by the board officials. As per reports, the overall pass percentage in HP board 10th result 2022 is 87.5%. A total of 67 girls and 11 are boys have made their place in the top 10 Ranks of HPBOSE. Priyanka and Devangi Sharma topped the HP board Class 10 exams with 693 or 99 percent.

Updated as on June 29, 2022@ 11:20 AM

HPBOSE 10th results 2022 has officially been announced by the board. Candidates must note that the link for students to check the 10th Results 2022 will be made live shortly here. Candidates will be able to check the HP 10th Results 2022 through the direct link by entering the class 10 registration number and password in the link provided. Keep refreshing this page to get updates on HP 10th Results.

Updated as on June 29, 2022 @ 11:11 AM

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce the class 10 results 2022 on the official website shortly. According to the official notification issued, the HPBOSE Class 10 results 2022 will be announced on the official website on June 29, 2022 at 11AM.

The HPBOSE conducted the HP 10th board exams between March 26 and April 13. Only those students who secure the minimum marks will be considered as qualified in the class 10 HP Board exams. Those who secure the minimum marks will be eligible for admissions to class 11 in various streams.

HPBOSE 10th Results 2022 will be made available on the official website - hpbose.org. Along with the link on the official website, students will also be able to check the HP Board class 10 results 2022 through the direct link available on this page.

What is the minimum marks required to qualify

As mentioned above, it is mandatory for students to secure the minimum marks mentioned in aggregate and in each individual subject for them to be considered as eligible for further education. To clear the HPBOSE 10th exams, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% aggregate and individual.

What details are mentioned on the HPBOSE 10th Marksheet

As soon as the board authorities announce the HPBOSE 10TH results 2022 on the official website students will be able to download their marksheets through the link provided on the official website. The HP Board 10th marksheet will include the following details

Name and roll number of the candidate

Name of the examination

Subject details

Marks secured

Minimum marks

Theory and practical marks

Grade and qualifying status of the students

