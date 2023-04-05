HP LEET Application Form 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

HP LEET Application Form 2023: As per the latest updates, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Technical Education has begun the application process for HP Lateral Entry Entrance Test (HP LEET). Candidates who wish to apply for the test can visit the official website i.e. hptechboard.com. The authorities will close the registrations on May 5, 2023, at midnight. Candidates must register before the last date as the authorities may not provide any further extensions.

Candidates who belong to the general category have to pay Rs 650 as an application fee. Whereas, those who belong to SC/ST/OBC Categories must pay Rs 400 for the same. According to the schedule, the entrance exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023. The exam will have a duration of 2 hours and will be held from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.

Who Can Apply for HP LEET 2023?

Candidates can check out the minimum eligibility criteria for admission to 1-year Engineering courses and Architecture Assistantship courses etc in Govt./ Private Polytechnics of Himachal Pradesh

He/She must have passed 10th standard with 35% marks at the qualifying examination from a recognized Board/University or its equivalent as prescribed by the AICTE/COA.

If the candidate has appeared or going to appear in Matriculation, he/she is also eligible to appear in the Entrance test provisionally but his/her eligibility shall be verified at the time of counseling by the central Admission Selection Committee.

How to Apply for HP LEET 2023?

Candidates who fill out HP LEET 2023 application form must go to the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply for the entrance test-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. hptechboard.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on online admissions 2023 tab

Step 3: Click on LEET registration link and complete the process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out HP LEET 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

