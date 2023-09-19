  1. Home
  2. News
  3. HP NEET PG Merit List 2023 Round 3 Tomorrow at amruhp.ac.in, Check Details Here

HP NEET PG Merit List 2023 Round 3 Tomorrow at amruhp.ac.in, Check Details Here

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023: AMRU, Himachal Pradesh will issue the final merit list for the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG counselling round 3 tomorrow: September 20, 2023. Candidates can download the merit list at amruhp.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 19, 2023 16:10 IST
Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023
Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023

Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh will release the final merit list for the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG counselling round 3 tomorrow: September 20, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have participated in the counselling rounds can check and download the merit list from the official website  - amruhp.ac.in. 

As per the released schedule, candidates can submit the counselling registration form by September 15, 2023. In order to register for the HP NEET PG counselling, candidates need to submit the online payment of the prescribed registration fee. 

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Merit List - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates 

Interested candidates can check the dates related to HP NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table given below:

Events

Dates

Publication of 3rd round provisional merit list 

September 18, 2023

Final merit list

September 20, 2023

Choice filling process

September 21 to 23, 2023

Round 3 provisional seat allocation

September 27, 2023

Final seat allocation list 

September 28, 2023

Last date for joining for the candidates allotted seats in 3rd round of counselling

September 29 to 30, 2023

How to download the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to download the HP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 3 merit list in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HP NEET PG 2023 - amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the merit list

Step 3: The merit list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

Also Read: NTA Calendar 2024: CUET PG 2024 Exam Dates Released, Check Complete Schedule Here!
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023