HP NEET PG Merit List 2023 Round 3 Tomorrow at amruhp.ac.in, Check Details Here

Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh will release the final merit list for the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG counselling round 3 tomorrow: September 20, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have participated in the counselling rounds can check and download the merit list from the official website - amruhp.ac.in.

As per the released schedule, candidates can submit the counselling registration form by September 15, 2023. In order to register for the HP NEET PG counselling, candidates need to submit the online payment of the prescribed registration fee.

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Merit List - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

Interested candidates can check the dates related to HP NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Publication of 3rd round provisional merit list September 18, 2023 Final merit list September 20, 2023 Choice filling process September 21 to 23, 2023 Round 3 provisional seat allocation September 27, 2023 Final seat allocation list September 28, 2023 Last date for joining for the candidates allotted seats in 3rd round of counselling September 29 to 30, 2023

How to download the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to download the HP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 3 merit list in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HP NEET PG 2023 - amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the merit list

Step 3: The merit list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

