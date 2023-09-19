HP NEET Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Results Out on amruhp.ac.in; Get PDF Here

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Atal Medical and Research University has released the HP NEET round 3 seat allotment results. Candidates who participate in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: amruhp.ac.in. Students can download their allotment letters by logging in to their account.

The official notification reads, “Final Seat allocation of MBBS/BDS Courses has been released. Students are allowed to download their provisional allotment letters w.e.f. 19.09.2023 by login to their account and report to the concerned institute on 20th September and 21th September 2023 along with their Original Documents and one set of Photocopy of documents.’’

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

HP NEET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Click Here

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Final Seat Allotment Result September 19, 2023 Download of allotment letter September 19, 2023 Reporting to allotted institute September 20 and 21, 2023

How to Download HP NEET 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the results below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to round 3 final seat allotment link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F to search for the name

Step 5: View results and download PDF for reference

Details Mentioned on HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result

Check out the mandatory information below:

Merit Number

Application Number

Student Name

Institute name

Degree

Admission Type

Allotment category

