HP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Released, Get Direct Link Here

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Atal Medical and Research University, Himachal Pradesh has released the HP NEET UG merit list for the stray vacancy round. Candidates who participated in the stray vacancy round for NEET UG admission can visit the official counselling website to check the merit list. Only those candidates who registered for the NEET UG strat vacancy round have been included in the merit list.

The HP NEET UG stray vacancy round merit list is available as a pdf containing the list of students who are eligible for the stray vacancy round and have completed the registration process. The HP NEET UG stray vacancy merit list is available on the official counselling portal - amruhp.ac.in.

HP NEET UG Merit List - Click Here

Steps to Check HP NEET UG stray Vacancy Round Merit List

Step 1: Visit the official website of HP NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the merit list given on the homepage

Step 3: The merit list for NEET UG counselling will be displayed

Step 4: Download the merit list for further reference

Details mentioned on the HP NEET UG Stray Vacancy Merit List

The merit list for the stray vacancy round has been released as a pdf document. The following details are mentioned on the stray vacancy merit list

Merit number

Application number

First name

Admission quota

Category reservation

All India merit rank

NEET score

NEET roll number

