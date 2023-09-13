HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Released, Registration To Begin On Sept 22

HP NEET UG Counselling Schedule: HP NEET UG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round schedule has been issued. Candidates interested in participating in the tray vacancy round for admissions to the undergraduate courses can visit the official website to complete the application process.

Atal Medical and Research Univerity, Himachal Pradesh will begin the registration process for the stray vacancy round on September 22, 2023. Candidates unable to secure a seat in the previous allotment rounds can visit the official website of AMRU HP to register. The allotment list for the stray vacancy round will be released on September 27, 2023. However, a stray round merit list will be released on September 25, 2023, based on which candidates can enter their choices for the allotment process.

HP NEET UG counselling stray vacancy schedule is available on the official website - amruhp.ac.in, Candidates can check the complete schedule for the UG stray vacancy round here.

HP NEET UG Counselling Official notification - Click Here

HP NEET UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

The complete schedule for HP NEET UG Counselling stray vacancy round is provided below.

Particulars Dates Filling up fresh online counselling registration September 22 and 23, 2023 Stray round merit list September 25, 2023 Filling of choice preferences of course/ college and quota September 25 and 26, 2023 Stray round seat allocation September 27, 2023 Last date for joining September 28 and 29, 2023

HP NEET UG Counselling Registration Process

The link for students to register for the HP NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round will begin on September 22, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the counselling process by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HP NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the application link to apply for the stray vacancy round

Step 3: Enter the details and complete the registration process

Step 3: Fill out the choices for the allotment round

Step 4: Save the choices and click on the final submission link

Also Read: CBSE Warns About Unofficial Practice Paper on Private Platforms, Know where to get official CBSE sample papers