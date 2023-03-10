HPBOSE Exam 2023: Class 10 Term 2 Exam Starts Tomorrow, Board to Set up Fyling Squads to Inspect Cheating

HP Board Exam 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will conduct the Class 10 term 2 final examinations from tomorrow, March 11, 2023. Students who are appearing for the HP BOSE Class 10 Board exam 2023 can download their admit cards from the official website- hpbose.org

As per the recent updates, students will be appearing for their first exam of Hindi subject tomorrow, March 11, 2023. The HP BOSE Class 10 Board exams 2023 are scheduled to be concluded on March 31.

HP BOSE 2023 Class 10 Exam Datesheet - Direct Link (Click Here)

HP BOSE Class 10 Board 2023 Exam Timings

As per the official datesheet, the HP BOSE Class 10 examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will start from 8.45 am to 12 pm, whereas, the second session will start from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

Flying Squads to Inspect Cheating

As per some media reports, the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is planning to set up flying squads at the district level across the state to keep an eye on cheating and using unfair means by students during the examination. The board secretary informed that over 2,000 exam centres have been set up in the state and flying squads will be formed to inspect cheating, the reports added.

The exam hall will have two invigilators and for exam halls consisting of more than 40 students, there will be three invigilators. The reports further said that invigilators will also have to make sure of the security and confidentiality of question papers.

