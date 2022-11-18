HPBOSE Class 8th Exam Dates 2022 Revised, Check HP Board 8th Annual Exam Datesheet at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Class 8th Datesheet (Revised): As per the recent updates, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has issued the revised HP Board class 8th datehseet for the students. They can check and download the revised HPBOSE class 8th datehseet 2022 at the official website - hpbose.org. The revised HPBOSE class 8th datehseet has been released for annual exam winter session.

The annual exam will be conducted for a duration of three hours from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, including 15 minutes to read question paper and fill in details. As per the new datesheet released, the HPBOSE Class 8th annual exams will be conducted from 1st December 2022. Earlier, the HP Board 8th exams were scheduled to be conducted from 28th November to 6th December 2022.

HPBOSE Class 8th Exam Dates 2022 Revised

Subjects Revised Exam Dates Folk culture and Yoga of Himachal 1st December 2022 Sanskrit 2nd December 2022 English 3rd December 2022 Mathematics 5th December 2022 Social sciences 6th December 2022 Arts (drawing, painting and applied arts), home sciences, vocal music, Instrumental music, Punjabi, Urdu. 7th December 2022 Science 8th December 2022 Hindi 9th December 2022

Reason for Revision of HPBOSE Class 8th Exam Dates 2022

Today, the Himachal Pradesh Education Board (HPBOSE) announced the revision in dates because of the state level tournaments in athletics, judo, yoga and chess for under 14 boys and girls in the state. To download the HP Board datesheet, students have to visit the official website and click on the - examinations drop down. Now, click on the Revised date sheet 8th Class (Winter Closing). The HPBOSE class 8th exam schedule will appear as a PDF document.

HPBOSE Class 8th Annual Exam 2022 Guidelines

The HPBOSE 8th class exams will be conducted in offline mode.

Students will have to carry their exam hall ticket with them to the exam centre.

They are not allowed to carry any electronic devices like calculators, smart watches pagers, phones and other gadgets.

They must reach on time or else they might not be allowed to write the exam.

