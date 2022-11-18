    HPBOSE Class 8th Exam Dates 2022 Revised, Check HP Board 8th Annual Exam Datesheet at hpbose.org

    HPBOSE Class 8th Datesheet (Revised): HP Board has released the revised timetable of HPBOSE for class 8th students. Now, the HP Board 8th annual exam will commence from 1st December 2022. Know details here 

    Updated: Nov 18, 2022 18:54 IST
    HPBOSE Class 8th Exam Dates 2022 Revised
    HPBOSE Class 8th Exam Dates 2022 Revised

    HPBOSE Class 8th Datesheet (Revised): As per the recent updates, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has issued the revised HP Board class 8th datehseet for the students. They can check and download the revised HPBOSE class 8th datehseet 2022 at the official website - hpbose.org. The revised HPBOSE class 8th datehseet has been released for annual exam winter session.

    The annual exam will be conducted for a duration of three hours from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, including 15 minutes to read question paper and fill in details. As per the new datesheet released, the HPBOSE Class 8th annual exams will be conducted from 1st December 2022. Earlier, the HP Board 8th exams were scheduled to be conducted from 28th November to 6th December 2022. 

    HPBOSE Class 8th Exam Dates 2022 Revised 

    Subjects

    Revised Exam Dates 

    Folk culture and Yoga of Himachal

    1st December 2022

    Sanskrit

    2nd December 2022

    English

    3rd December 2022

    Mathematics

    5th December 2022

    Social sciences

    6th December 2022

    Arts (drawing, painting and applied arts), home sciences, vocal music, Instrumental music, Punjabi, Urdu.

    7th December 2022

    Science

    8th December 2022

    Hindi

    9th December 2022

    Reason for Revision of HPBOSE Class 8th Exam Dates 2022 

    Today, the Himachal Pradesh Education Board (HPBOSE) announced the revision in dates because of the state level tournaments in athletics, judo, yoga and chess for under 14 boys and girls in the state. To download the HP Board datesheet, students have to visit the official website and click on the - examinations drop down. Now, click on the Revised date sheet 8th Class (Winter Closing). The HPBOSE class 8th exam schedule will appear as a PDF document.

    HPBOSE Class 8th Annual Exam 2022 Guidelines 

    • The HPBOSE 8th class exams will be conducted in offline mode.
    • Students will have to carry their exam hall ticket with them to the exam centre.
    • They are not allowed to carry any electronic devices like calculators, smart watches pagers, phones and other gadgets. 
    • They must reach on time or else they might not be allowed to write the exam. 

    Also Read: BSEB 2023: Correction Window for 10th Dummy Admit Card to Close Today, Check at secondary.biharboardonline.com

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification