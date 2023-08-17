HPBOSE Compartment, Improvement Schedule For Class 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 Released, Exams From September 4

HPOSE Compartment Schedule 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced the exam dates for the class 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 compartments, improvement, and additional subject exams. According to the datesheet issued, compartment exams for all five classes are scheduled to begin on September 4, 2023.

The class 8 compartment, improvement, and additional subject exams will be held only for the state-open school students while the class 9, 10, 11, and 12 exams will be held for both regular and open school students. Candidates appearing for the compartment, improvement exams can check the class-wise schedule and date sheet here.

HPBOSE Compartment, Improvement Exam - Date and Time

The compartment, improvement, and additional subject exams will be conducted for class 8 will be conducted from September 4 to 13, 2023 while the class 9 and 11 exams will be held on September 4. The class 12 exams will be conducted from September 4 to 22, 2023. The exams will be conducted across designated exam centres across the state in various shifts. The shifts in which the exams will be held include 8:45 to 12 noon, 12:45 to 4 pm, 12:45 to 2 pm, and 1:45 to 5 pm

Steps to Download HPBOSE Compartment, Improvement Exam Datesheet

The compartment, improvement exam datesheet has been released as a pdf document. The steps to download the schedule are provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the HP Board

Step 2: Click on the examination link on the homepage

Step 3: Visit the datehseet link

Step 4: The schedule for the exams will be displayed

Step 5: Click on the class and download the datesheet pdf for further reference

Candidates scheduled to appear for the exams are also advised to read through the instructions carefully. Those appearing for the exams must make sure that they carry their compartment exam hall ticket with them to the exam centre. Further instructions will be given to students.

