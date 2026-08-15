HPBOSE Supplementary Exam 2026 Provisional Answer Key OUT at hpbose.org, Raise Objections Till August 17

Candidates can check the link to the provisional answer key to the MCQs asked in the supplementary examinations for classes 10th and 12th. The direct links have also been attached here for the reference of the students:

HPBOSE Supplementary Exam 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala has released the provisional answer key for the class 10th and 12th supplementary examinations on August 14, 2206. The examinations were held on for . The Provisional Answer Keys for Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of all subjects related to the Class 10th and 12th compartment exams held in July-2026 have been released on the official website at hpbose.org .

How to raise an objection against HPBOSE Supplementary Provisional Answer Key 2026?

In case an examinee has any objections regarding the answers listed in these class-wise and subject-wise answer keys, they can lodge their objections along with their class and subject details, along with the supporting documents as proofs till August 17, 2026 via email at hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com, or through post, or by hand submission to the Section Officer, Question Paper Setting Branch at the Board Office by August 17, 2026 till 5 PM.

Objections submitted without supporting documents and any verbal or written objections received regarding the MCQ Answer Keys after the stipulated deadline will not be considered.

What After the Release of HP Board Provisional Answer Key?

The Board will hold a committee of subject matter experts and teachers and all valid fact-based objections will be reviewed. Thereafter, the Final Answer Key will be prepared based on the committee's recommendation report, and no objections will be considered. The exam results will be prepared using the final answer key and will be published shortly after.