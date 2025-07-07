HPCET 2025 Undergraduate Counseling Schedule Released at himtu.ac.in: Check out the details here

HPCET 2025 Counselling: The HPCET 2025 counseling schedule has been officially declared by the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), encouraging qualified applicants to apply for admission to undergraduate programs like BTech, BPharmacy, BBA, and others. There will be three rounds to the counseling process. The first registration cycle will begin on June 10 and last until June 30, 2025. Both HPCET and JEE Main marks will be taken into account for seat distribution this year.

Students must finish the online registration process, select their desired options, and arrive at their designated institutions on time. The procedure is essential for getting accepted into prestigious HPTU-affiliated engineering, pharmacy, and management schools. Here is a detailed explanation of the counseling process along with key dates.