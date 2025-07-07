HPCET 2025 Undergraduate Counseling Schedule Released at himtu.ac.in: Check out the details here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Jul 7, 2025
HPCET 2025 Counselling: The HPCET 2025 counseling schedule has been officially declared by the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), encouraging qualified applicants to apply for admission to undergraduate programs like BTech, BPharmacy, BBA, and others. There will be three rounds to the counseling process. The first registration cycle will begin on June 10 and last until June 30, 2025. Both HPCET and JEE Main marks will be taken into account for seat distribution this year.

Students must finish the online registration process, select their desired options, and arrive at their designated institutions on time. The procedure is essential for getting accepted into prestigious HPTU-affiliated engineering, pharmacy, and management schools. Here is a detailed explanation of the counseling process along with key dates.

HPCET counselling 2025: Steps To Register

Candidates can register online for the HPCET counseling process in the following manner:

  • Go to himtu.ac.in, the official website.

  • Select the link for HPCET 2025 counseling.

  • Use your JEE Main or HPCET credentials to register.

  • Enter your personal and academic information.

  • Upload the required files.

  • Candidates for JEE Main are required to pay a counseling fee (Rs. 800 for SC/ST/BPL, Rs. 1,600 for General). Candidates for the HPCET are not required to pay this fee.

  • Enter your selections and lock them between July 1 and July 5.

HPCET counselling 2025: Documents Required

Original, self-attested copies of the following are required of candidates:

  • HPCET/JEE Main scorecard

  • 10+2 mark sheet and pass certificate

  • Birth certificate or Class 10 mark sheet for DOB proof

  • Identity proof (Aadhaar card, passport, etc.)

  • Category, income, and domicile certificates (if applicable)

  • Relevant affidavits for schemes such as Beti Hai Anmol, Kashmiri Migrant, etc.

HPCET counselling 2025: Overview

For state-level admissions in Himachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh Technical University administers HPCET counseling 2025 for 35 participating colleges. Admissions for the three-and-a-half-hour B.Tech test are determined by the results of the JEE Main or HPCET 2025, with 50% of the seats set aside for each. Online and offline counseling are available.

Exam Level

State Level Exam

Full Exam Name

Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test

HPCET B.Tech exam duration

3 hours 15 minutes

Short Exam Name

HPCET

Conducting Body

Himachal Pradesh Technical University

Frequency of Conduct

Once a year

Languages

English

Mode of Counselling

Online / Offline

Participating Colleges

35

HPCET 2025 Preparation Tips

Students should prepare for HPCET 2025 with a well-structured plan, which may be achieved by following the appropriate road map as provided below:

  • First and foremost, students need to be properly informed on the HPCET syllabus.

  • Making a study plan is just as important as moving up the list.

  • It is recommended that students gather as many pertinent study materials as possible, which are available for free online.

  • To prevent procrastination, efficiently manage your time.

  • Regular revision will improve your memory.

  • Make every effort to show up for practice and mock exams.

  • Engage in extracurricular activities to keep a positive attitude toward preparation and a healthy balance.

HPCET counselling 2025 Application Form

The HPCET application form is now available on the official website, himtu.ac.in, of Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU). Candidates had the option to apply online for the HPCET exam. Registration, form completion, fee payment, document uploading, and submission are all included in the HPCET application form 2025. Before completing the application, you must fulfill the HPCET eligibility requirements.

HPCET counselling 2025: Latest Update and Notification

  • HPCET 2025 counselling schedule released.

  • HPCET 2025 choice filling process started.

  • HPCET 2025 counselling registration concluded.

  • HPCET 2025 counselling registration commenced.

  • HPCET 2025 result declared.

  • HPCET 2025 final answer key released.

  • HPCET 2025 answer key challenge concluded.

  • HPCET provisional answer key released.

  • HPCET exam is over.

  • Fresh HPCET 2025 admit card uploaded.

  • New HPCET 2025 exam dates released.

  • HPCET 2025 exam postponed.

  • HPCET 2025 admit card issued.

  • HPCET 2025 registration concluded.

  • HPCET 2025 registration deadline extended.

  • HPCET 2025 registration link activated.

  • The HPCET 2025 exam date announced at himtu.ac.in.

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication.

