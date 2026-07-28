HPCET 2026 Round 4 Seat Allotment Released: Check Your Status at himtu.ac.in
HPCET 2026: Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has announced the HPCET 2026 Round 4 seat allotment results online at himtu.ac.in. Allotments are determined by candidate rank, filled choices, and seat availability. Shortlisted candidates must verify their documents and pay admission fees at their designated institutes within the prescribed timeframe to confirm their seat.
HPCET 2026: Seat Allocation Results of HPCET 2026 Round 4 by Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) have been formally announced. Those candidates who have applied in this particular round of counselling are hereby advised to check their seat allocation results from the official website of the university at himtu.ac.in. In order to view the seat allocation results, candidates need to use their login credentials, including their HIM Access ID, registered mobile number, or user ID along with password. The university has made it clear that the seat allocation results have not been announced through any other mode besides the university website.
This seat allocation procedure has been carried out dynamically through three main criteria which included the merit rank attained by the candidates in the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2026, preferences of courses and colleges filled by the candidates, and availability of seats at the participating institutions. It is mandatory on the part of short-listed candidates to undergo the post seat allocation procedures which consist of verification of documents at the concerned institutes and payment of the required fees within the prescribed time period.
How To Check The HPCET 2026 Round 4 seat allotment?
To Check The HPCET 2026 Round 4 seat allotment fo,llow the steps given below:
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Portal Visit: Launch your browser and visit the HPTU official website at himtu.ac.in.
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Link: Select the specific HPCET 2026 Round 4 Seat Allotment link.
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Login: Login using either your HIM access ID/mobile number/User ID along with the password.
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Check Allotment: Provide your credentials to view your seat allotment status via your portal dashboard.
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Letter Download: Download and save your provisional seat allotment letter.
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Institute Visit: Visit your allotted institute carrying all required documents to pay the fees and secure your admission.
HPCET 2026 Round 4 seat allotment: Documents Required For Reporting
Below mentioned are the documents required for the the HPCET 2026 Round 4 seat allotment:
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HPCET 2026 / JEE Main 2026 Scorecard / Marksheet
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HPCET 2026 Seat Allotment Letter
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Marksheet & Passing Certificate of Class 10 (Age proof)
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Marksheet & Certificate of Class 12
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Himachal Pradesh Domicile / Bonafide Certificate (wherever applicable)
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Category / Caste Certificate (if any – SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD)
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Leaving / Transfer Certificate
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Passport-sized Photographs
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.