HPCET 2026 Round 4 Seat Allotment Released: Check Your Status at himtu.ac.in

HPCET 2026: Seat Allocation Results of HPCET 2026 Round 4 by Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) have been formally announced. Those candidates who have applied in this particular round of counselling are hereby advised to check their seat allocation results from the official website of the university at himtu.ac.in. In order to view the seat allocation results, candidates need to use their login credentials, including their HIM Access ID, registered mobile number, or user ID along with password. The university has made it clear that the seat allocation results have not been announced through any other mode besides the university website.

This seat allocation procedure has been carried out dynamically through three main criteria which included the merit rank attained by the candidates in the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2026, preferences of courses and colleges filled by the candidates, and availability of seats at the participating institutions. It is mandatory on the part of short-listed candidates to undergo the post seat allocation procedures which consist of verification of documents at the concerned institutes and payment of the required fees within the prescribed time period.