HPCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result Out at himtu.ac.in; Check Steps to View Seat Allotment List
HPCET seat allotment result 2026 for Round 1 has been issued. Candidates are advised to check the seat allotment and apply for seat allotment on or before July 16, 2026. Read the article to know important dates and other details.
The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has officially released the HPCET round 1 seat allotment result on July 14, 2026. Candidates can now visit the official website at himtu.ac.in and login using their application ID and password to view seat allotment results. Candidates must note that the university has prepared the seat allotment list on the basis of JEE Mains ranks, seat preference and availability of seats. Those who have been allotted a seat and are satisfied with their allotment must report to the allotted institute, get documents verified and confirm their admissions. Read the article to know more details.
Steps to check HPCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check seat allotment of HPCET 2026.
- Visit the Himachal Pradesh Technical University official website at himtu.ac.in
- On the official portal find and click on seat allotment result link
- A new login window will appear
- Enter your Him Access ID, Password and captcha code
- Click on Sign in button given below
- Seat Allotment result will be displayed on screen
- Use it to check your allotment status
HPCET Counselling 2026: Important Dates
Candidates can refer to the table given below and mark their calendar in order to not miss any important event regarding the HPCET counselling 2026.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Last date to confirm admission
|
July 16, 2026
|
Document verification, fee payment, Reporting
|
July 16, 2026
|
Round 2 seat allotment result
|
July 18, 2026
|
Last date to register for round 2 seat allotment
|
July 21, 2026
HPCET Counselling Fee Details
Candidates registering for the HPCET counselling must check the fee required in the table given below before applying.
|
Category
|
Fee
|
General, EWS, OBC Candidates
|
Rs 1600
|
SC, ST, BPL candidates
|
Rs 800
|
Payment Mode
|
Credit card, Debit card, Net Banking, UPI
|
Refundability Status
|
Non Refundable
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.