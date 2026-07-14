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HPCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result Out at himtu.ac.in; Check Steps to View Seat Allotment List

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 15:42 IST

HPCET seat allotment result 2026 for Round 1 has been issued. Candidates are advised to check the seat allotment and apply for seat allotment on or before July 16, 2026. Read the article to know important dates and other details.

HPCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result Out at himtu.ac.in; Check Steps to View Seat Allotment List
HPCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result Out at himtu.ac.in; Check Steps to View Seat Allotment List
Register for Result Updates

The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has officially released the HPCET round 1 seat allotment result on July 14, 2026. Candidates can now visit the official website at himtu.ac.in and login using their application ID and password to view seat allotment results. Candidates must note that the university has prepared the seat allotment list on the basis of JEE Mains ranks, seat preference and availability of seats. Those who have been allotted a seat and are satisfied with their allotment must report to the allotted institute, get documents verified and confirm their admissions. Read the article to know more details. 

Steps to check HPCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check seat allotment of HPCET 2026.

  1. Visit the Himachal Pradesh Technical University official website at himtu.ac.in
  2. On the official portal find and click on seat allotment result link 
  3. A new login window will appear 
  4. Enter your Him Access ID, Password and captcha code 
  5. Click on Sign in button given below 
  6. Seat Allotment result will be displayed on screen 
  7. Use it to check your allotment status 

HPCET Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can refer to the table given below and mark their calendar in order to not miss any important event regarding the HPCET counselling 2026.

Event

Date

Last date to confirm admission 

July 16, 2026

Document verification, fee payment, Reporting 

July 16, 2026

Round 2 seat allotment result

July 18, 2026

Last date to register for round 2 seat allotment 

July 21, 2026 

HPCET Counselling Fee Details

Candidates registering for the HPCET counselling must check the fee required in the table given below before applying.

Category 

Fee 

General, EWS, OBC Candidates 

Rs 1600 

SC, ST, BPL candidates 

Rs 800

Payment Mode 

Credit card, Debit card, Net Banking, UPI 

Refundability Status 

Non Refundable 
Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 15:42 IST

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