HPCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result Out at himtu.ac.in; Check Steps to View Seat Allotment List

The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has officially released the HPCET round 1 seat allotment result on July 14, 2026. Candidates can now visit the official website at himtu.ac.in and login using their application ID and password to view seat allotment results. Candidates must note that the university has prepared the seat allotment list on the basis of JEE Mains ranks, seat preference and availability of seats. Those who have been allotted a seat and are satisfied with their allotment must report to the allotted institute, get documents verified and confirm their admissions. Read the article to know more details.

Steps to check HPCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check seat allotment of HPCET 2026.