HSCAP 2022: Kerala Plus One Applications to close today, Apply at hscap.kerala.gov.in

HSCAP 2022 Plus 1 Admissions: According to the orders issued by Kerala High Court the last date for HSCAP 2022 applications have been extended to today. Candidates who wish to apply for the class 11 admissions can visit the official website of HSCAP to complete and submit the applications.

To submit the Class 11 Plus 1 applications candidates are required to visit the official website to complete the application procedure. The applications are available on the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in. The dates for submitting the Kerala Plus 1 applications were extended by the authorities due to the delay in the declaration of the CBSE 10th Results 2022.

Students who have qualified the class 10 CBSE board examinations can visit the official website to complete the online registration and application process. The applications can be filled until 5 PM today - July 25, 2022.

How to submit HSCAP 2022 Class 11 Applications

Kerala HSCAP 2022 Plus 1 admission applications are available on the official website. Students who have qualified the class 10 examinations can apply for class 11 admissions through the applications available. Students can also follow the steps provided below to complete the HSCAP 2022 Applications.

Step 1: Visit the HSCAP official website

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login link on the homepage and complete the registration process

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and login

Step 4: Enter all required details in the application form

Step 5: Upload all certificates and Documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Review and click on the final submission tab

Approximately 4.25 Lakh students have already applied for the KEAM 2022 Class 11 admissions and the authorities are expecting an additional 30,000 applications. The plus 1 allotment process will begin from July 27, 2022 and conclude on August 11, 2022.

