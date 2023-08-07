HSCAP 3rd Allotment 2023 Result Declared at hscap.kerala.gov.in; 11,849 Candidates Qualify

  1. Home
HSCAP 3rd Allotment 2023 Result has been released on the official website. Candidates who applied for admission can check out the results on the official website by entering login details.

Updated: Aug 7, 2023 16:30 IST
HSCAP 3rd Allotment 2023 Result: The Kerala Department of General Education (DGE) has declared the 3rd supplementary results of class 11 today: August 7, 2023. Candidates who applied for Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) can check out the results on the official website: hscap.kerala.gov.in by entering the login information.

A total of 25,735 openings were notified. 11,849 students out of the 12,487 applications received were taken into consideration for the tHSCAP 3rd Allotment 2023 Result. 638 of those applications were not taken into account for the distribution because there were no available options or for other factors.

HSCAP 3rd Allotment 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check allotment is given below:

HSCAP Third Allotment Result Link

Click Here

How to Check Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the below instructions to check the seat allotment results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login portal

Step 3: Enter application no., password, and select district

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Furthermore, students can also check the category-wise final ranks of each school they have applied for on the official website. All shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted schools must report to the allocated schools between August 7 (10 AM) to August 8 (up to 4 PM).

