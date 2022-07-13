HSEE Admit Card 2022 Released at hsee.iitm.ac.in, Know Where and How To Download

HSEE Admit Card 2022: As per the updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has issued the admit card for Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) 2022 in online mode. Candidates can download their HSEE admit card 2022 from the official website - hsee.iitm.ac.in. They need to use their email ID, login ID and password to download HSEE admit card 2022.

Candidates are advised to carry a printout of the HSEE hall ticket on the day of the exam. Those who fail to carry it will be denied entry in the exam hall. The HSEE exam is scheduled to be held on 31st July 2022 for PG admissions in the Humanities and Social Sciences Department of IIT Madras.

How To Download HSEE Admit Card 2022?

To download the Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) hall ticket, candidates will have to visit the official website - hsee.iitm.ac.in. Further, on the homepage, click on HSEE Admit Card link and a new page will be displayed. Now, enter registered email ID/Login ID and password. The HSEE 2022 admit card will appear on the screen. Without carrying the HSEE admit card, candidates will not be allowed to write the exam.

HSEE 2022 Exam

IIT Madras will conduct the HSEE 2022 on 31st July in online mode. It will be held for 3 hours in the afternoon from 2 to 5 PM. HSEE question paper will be divided into two parts. Part 1 will consist of objective answer MCQs in online CBT mode and Part 2 of the exam will have essay writing. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode.

About Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE)

Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) is a national-level entrance test conducted every year by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras for admission to the master's programme offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) of the Institute.

Recently, IIT Madras announced two-year MA programmes in three separate streams - Development Studies, English Studies, and Economics, which will be offered from the academic year 2023-24.

