Hyderabad Announces Holiday in Schools, Colleges Due to Heavy Rains, Check School Holiday Details Here

Hyderabad Schools Closed: Hyderabad District Collector has announced a holiday for schools and colleges across the district today. The holiday has been announced due to heavy rains in the regions. According to the official announcement, all educational institutions in Hyderabad will remain closed today due to the heavy rainfall forecast in the city.

📢 Important Announcement: In light of the heavy rainfall forecast in Hyderabad, the government has declared today a holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad. Stay indoors and stay safe☔️🌧️@TelanganaCMO @TelanganaCS @YadavTalasani — Collector_HYD (@Collector_HYD) September 5, 2023

As per reports however, the decision to close schools was announced at the last minute before schools were slated to open for the day. Many of the parents raised their concerns over the last-minute announcement by the officials. Parents stated that the announcement regarding the closing of schools should have been made earlier by the officials as most children already left for school.

Hyderabad schools were closed last week as well on August 29 and 30 due to the TSPC group 2 service recruitment exams. The district educational officers were requested to declare a holiday for schools since many of them were to conduct the exams.

School Holidays in September

Schools across the country will be closed in September owing to various festivities and the G20 summit in Delhi. Schools will remain closed on September 6 and 7 for Janmashtami, September 19 for Ganesh Chaturthi, and September 29 for Milad un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad. Schools in the Delhi-NCT region will remain closed from September 8 and September 10 owing to the G20 summit to be conducted.

