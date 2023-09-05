  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hyderabad Announces Holiday in Schools, Colleges Due to Heavy Rains, Check School Holiday Details Here

Hyderabad Announces Holiday in Schools, Colleges Due to Heavy Rains, Check School Holiday Details Here

Schools in Hyderabad will remain closed today, September 5, 2023, due to heavy rainfall in the region. Schools across the country will also be closed in the coming weeks due to festivities. Check details here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 5, 2023 10:40 IST
Hyderabad Schools Closed due to heavy rainfall
Hyderabad Schools Closed due to heavy rainfall

Hyderabad Schools Closed: Hyderabad District Collector has announced a holiday for schools and colleges across the district today. The holiday has been announced due to heavy rains in the regions. According to the official announcement, all educational institutions in Hyderabad will remain closed today due to the heavy rainfall forecast in the city. 

As per reports however, the decision to close schools was announced at the last minute before schools were slated to open for the day. Many of the parents raised their concerns over the last-minute announcement by the officials. Parents stated that the announcement regarding the closing of schools should have been made earlier by the officials as most children already left for school. 

Hyderabad schools were closed last week as well on August 29 and 30 due to the TSPC group 2 service recruitment exams. The district educational officers were requested to declare a holiday for schools since many of them were to conduct the exams. 

School Holidays in September

Schools across the country will be closed in September owing to various festivities and the G20 summit in Delhi. Schools will remain closed on September 6 and 7 for Janmashtami, September 19 for Ganesh Chaturthi, and September 29 for Milad un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad. Schools in the Delhi-NCT region will remain closed from September 8 and September 10 owing to the G20 summit to be conducted. 

Also Read: APOSS SSC, Inter Recounting and Revaluation Results 2023 Announced, Get PDFs Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023