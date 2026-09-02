University of London, Northeastern University to Open Campuses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is focusing on becoming a global knwoledge hub, and following this, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, announced that University of London and Northeastern University will be opening their offshore campuses in Hyderabad. This move has been described as a step towards becoming the global leader in education. The Chief Minister of Telengana announced on X that Harvard University and some of its schools are seriously considering offering select programmes in Telangana as well. Earlier, reports suggested Harvard was looking at launching short term executive education courses for senior government and corporate officials.

CM showed confidence that with international education couses, certification programmes, setting up centres of excellence, and offering programmes to professionals from different fields, the state's efforts to become an educational pioneer will turn to be fruitful. Reddy said conversations with Oxford, Cambridge, SOAS London, Imperial College, the London Business School and the London School of Economics all went well, and that talks with MIT and a handful of other Ivy League and American schools were similarly promising. He sounded confident that Hyderabad's youth would eventually be able to get a genuinely global education without having to leave the city.