University of London, Northeastern University to Open Campuses in Hyderabad
University of London and Northeastern University plan offshore campuses in Hyderabad, expanding global higher education access in India. Read the article below to know more.
Hyderabad is focusing on becoming a global knwoledge hub, and following this, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, announced that University of London and Northeastern University will be opening their offshore campuses in Hyderabad. This move has been described as a step towards becoming the global leader in education. The Chief Minister of Telengana announced on X that Harvard University and some of its schools are seriously considering offering select programmes in Telangana as well. Earlier, reports suggested Harvard was looking at launching short term executive education courses for senior government and corporate officials.
CM showed confidence that with international education couses, certification programmes, setting up centres of excellence, and offering programmes to professionals from different fields, the state's efforts to become an educational pioneer will turn to be fruitful. Reddy said conversations with Oxford, Cambridge, SOAS London, Imperial College, the London Business School and the London School of Economics all went well, and that talks with MIT and a handful of other Ivy League and American schools were similarly promising. He sounded confident that Hyderabad's youth would eventually be able to get a genuinely global education without having to leave the city.
He said, "I wish to share my sense of pride and happiness with people of Telengana, especially youth, that our vision to create a Global Knowledge Hub in Hyderadbad has been endorsed, supported and will be partnered with the world's greatest educational institutions."
The CM called this a proud moment and shared the same enthusiasm with the citizens. His directed the officials to start working immediately to bring the world's top universities, colleges and schools to Hyderabad, through partnerships or by setting up full offshore campuses that can offer their own degrees and certifications.
As for what these campuses will actually offer, that is still under discussion. The government of Telengana has however said that this can include joint certification programmes, shared research projects, setting up centres of excellence and professional courses aimed for working professions and not only students still pursuing their graduation or postgraduation.
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