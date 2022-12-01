IBSAT 2022 Mock Test Releases at ibsindia.org, Know Steps To Register Here

IBSAT Mock Test 2022: As per the recent updates, the ICFAI Business School has started the IBS Aptitude Test (IBSAT) mock test in online mode. Candidates will be able to take IBSAT mock test 2022 till December 16, 2022. They can take IBSAT national mock test at the official website - ibsindia.org. ICFAI Business School began the IBSAT mock test registrations on November 17, 2022.

Registered or non-registered candidates can take IBSAT 2022 national mock test till the specified dates. However, they will have to meet the prescribed eligibility criteria in order to take IBSAT mock test 2022. The top ranker of IBSAT 2022 mock test will get Rs 10,000 gift vouchers. IBSAT is a university-level entrance test that will be conducted in the last week of December 2022.

IBSAT Mock Test 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Take IBSAT Mock Test 2022?

To take the national-level IBSAT mock test, candidates will have to create an account by visiting the official website- ibsindia.org. They can go through the steps to know how to take IBS Aptitude Test mock test here -

1st Step - Go to the official website of ICFAI Business School - ibsindia.org.

2nd Step - Now click on the Register now - National mock test tab.

3rd Step - Fill the IBSAT mock test registration form by entering the required details.

4th Step - Click on the - create my new account button.

5th Step - Now, candidates can log in and take IBSAT 2022 mock test.

Important Points of IBSAT Mock Test 2022

Before taking the IBSAT mock paper 2022, candidates must check these important points. The mock test of IBSAT will be held in proctored home-based. They cannot access the test on mobile phones or tablets. Some important guidelines and points of the IBSAT mock test 2022 are provided below -

All the entries must be submitted in English.

Each person can start the test only once.

IBS Hyderabad will give prizes to the top 50 rankers up to Rs. 20,000.

Prizes will be given after the verification of the class 10 certificate and graduation mark sheets.

Who Are Eligible for IBSAT Mock Test 2022?

To take the mock test, candidates must meet the eligibility requirements. As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must be legal Indian residents, they should have a valid email ID. Also, they must have completed their bachelor’s between 2022 to 2022. However, those who are pursuing their final year of graduation are also eligible to take IBSAT 2022 mock test.

Also Read: XAT 2023: Application Dates Extended, Apply at xatonline.in