IBSAT 2022 on December 24 and 25: Check Guidelines for Computer-Based Mode Exam Here

IBSAT 2022: As per the scheduled date, the ICFAI Business School will conduct IBS Aptitude Test (IBSAT) 2022 on December 24 and 25 in computer-based mode. As per the paper pattern of IBSAT 2022, the exam will have questions from quantitative techniques, data interpretation, data adequacy, vocabulary, analytical reasoning and reading comprehension. All the registered candidates can take the exam along with their IBSAT admit card 2022.

Those going for the exam must check all the IBSAT exam day instructions and guidelines mentioned on the admit card. While going for the exam, candidates must also carry one valid photo identity card along or else they will be not permitted to appear for IBSAT 2022. They can go through the important instructions and guidelines of IBSAT here.

IBSAT 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

IBSAT is held for admission to MBA programmes at different branches of ICFAI Business School (IBS) - IBS Kolkata, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Bengaluru, and IBS Pune, IBS Jaipur, and IBS Pune. Those who are going for the exam can go through the IBSAT exam day instructions and guidelines for smooth conduction of exam -

Candidates must have the printout of the IBSAT admit card that has to be shown to the invigilator.

Along with that, they must carry any Government approved identity card at IBSAT exam centre.

Candidates will not be permitted to appear for the exam if they reach late.

They cannot carry any study material, watch, mobile phone and any other electronic gadget.

Also, the use of any unfair means during the examination is strictly prohibited.

They must sit on their allotted seats inside the exam hall. Unnecessary movement inside the exam hall is prohibited.

In between the entrance exam, candidates will not be allowed to go outside the exam venue during interval time.

They must follow all COVID-19 safety protocols especially wearing masks, sanitising their hands and maintaining social distancing, among others.

