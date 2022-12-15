IBSAT 2022 Registration Window To Close Tomorrow, Fill IBS Aptitude Test Form at ibsindia.org

IBSAT Registration 2022: The ICFAI Business School will end the IBS Aptitude Test (IBSAT) registration process tomorrow - December 16 in online mode. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill up the IBSAT registration 2022 at the official website - ibsindia.org. Apart from online mode, candidates can also get the IBSAT exam form 2022 offline from the marketing offices of the institute. However, they need to submit IBSAT registration form by tomorrow only.

Further, candidates who have filled up the IBSAT registration form 2022 will be able to download the admit card in online mode. The entrance is scheduled to be held on December 24 and 25, 2022. IBSAT is a national-level entrance examination conducted once a year for admission to the MBA programs offered at 9 campuses of the ICFAI Business School (IBS).

IBSAT Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply for IBSAT 2022 Registration?

Those who are willing to get admission to the MBA/ PGPM programme of IBS must fill out the application form. Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 1800 for IBSAT registration. They can follow the steps provided below to know how apply for IBSAT 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IBSAT - ibsindia.org.

2nd Step - On the home page, click on - Apply to IBS tab.

3rd Step - If registering for first time - register by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Now, login and fill in the personal information, upload the documents and pay the application fees.

5th Step - Review IBSAT online form and submit the same.

6th Step - Also, take a printout and download the same for future reference.

IBSAT 2022 Registration Guidelines

Before filling up the IBSAT online form, candidates must go through the eligibility guidelines to avoid rejection at a later stage.

Candidates must have a personal email ID and phone number. These should be valid throughout the admission process.

They must keep the prescribed documents ready with themselves for uploading.

If any academic institutions offer grade point averages (GPA), they need to be converted into percentage scores per that institution's conversion scheme.

Candidates must fill up IBSAT 2022 form carefully as correction facility will not be provided to them.

Also Read: IBSAT 2022 Mock Test Releases at ibsindia.org, Know Steps To Register Here