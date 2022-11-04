IBSAT 2022 Slot Booking Starts, Download IBS Aptitude Test Admit Card at ibsindia.org

IBSAT Slot Booking 2022: As per the recent updates, the officials have started the slot booking for IBS Aptitude Test (IBSAT) in online mode. Candidates can book IBSAT exam slots by visiting the official website - ibsindia.org. To book the IBSAT slots, candidates will have to use the login credentials - application number and password in the login window. IBSAT slot booking 2022 is done to book a date and time to appear for the exam.

After booking the slots successfully, candidates will be able to download their IBSAT 2022 admit card. IBS Aptitude Test is conducted in proctored home based mode at various IBSAT 2022 exam cities. As per the released date, IBSAT 2022 exam will be conducted on 24th and 25th December 2022.

IBSAT Slot Booking 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Book Slot For IBSAT 2022?

Those who will be appearing for the exam have to book slots as per their preference from the specified dates. They will have to visit the official website for slot booking. Check the steps for IBSAT 2022 Slot Booking -

1st Step - Go to the IBSAT official website - ibsindia.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Schedule IBSAT.

3rd Step - A login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter - application number and password.

5th Step - Select exam date, exam slot and exam centre.

6th Step - Preview all details and click on the submit tab.

IBSAT Admit Card 2022

As per the updates, the IBS admit card can be downloaded soon after the slot booking. The hall ticket of IBSAT will likely to have following details - date and time of the test, venue, exam day guidelines, and more. It must be noted that the IBSAT admit card is an important document that is supposed to be carried by the candidates on the exam day in order to appear for the exam.