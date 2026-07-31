ICAI CA 2026: Facility to Surrender Exemption for CA Intermediate September and Final November Exams at icai.org, Notice Here
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has introduced an online facility to apply for the surrender of exemption obtained (including Permanent Exemption) at eservices.icai.org. The official website of the institute is icai.org.
ICAI CA Exams 2026: In a latest announcement, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has introduced an online facility to apply for the surrender of exemption obtained (including Permanent Exemption). This facility allows candidates who wish to surrender the exemption obtained on the SSP portal at eservices.icai.org.
Candidates will need to visit their application dashboard under Exam Functions and surrender their exemption for the CA Inter September and Final November 2026 exams. The official website of the institute is icai.org.
How to surrender exemption for ICAI CA Intermediate September and Final November 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to surrender exemption for ICAI CA Intermediate September and Final November 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at icai.org
- Click on the SSP portal at eservices.icai.org
- Log in using your user ID and password to submit
- In the dashboard, under the exam function tab, click on the link to surrender
- Enter your details to submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - ICAI CA Intermediate September and Final November 2026
ICAI CA Exams 2026: Important Dates
Candidates can check the follow table to know the cut-off dates for surrendering exemptions for the ICAI CA exams:
|Exam
|Cut-off Date
|CA Intermediate (September 2026 Exam)
|August 5, 2026
|CA Final (November 2026 Exam)
|September 30, 2026
Official Notice: Online facility to apply for the Surrender of Exemption for the Chartered Accountants Examinations, Intermediate September 2026 & Final November 2026. - (30-07-2026)
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