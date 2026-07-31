ICAI CA 2026: Facility to Surrender Exemption for CA Intermediate September and Final November Exams at icai.org, Notice Here

ICAI CA Exams 2026: In a latest announcement, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has introduced an online facility to apply for the surrender of exemption obtained (including Permanent Exemption). This facility allows candidates who wish to surrender the exemption obtained on the SSP portal at eservices.icai.org.

Candidates will need to visit their application dashboard under Exam Functions and surrender their exemption for the CA Inter September and Final November 2026 exams. The official website of the institute is icai.org.

How to surrender exemption for ICAI CA Intermediate September and Final November 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to surrender exemption for ICAI CA Intermediate September and Final November 2026 online: