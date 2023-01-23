ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2022 Verification Link Activated for Nov Session, Know Last Date Here

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2022: As per the updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has activated the link for ICAI CA Final and Intermediate November results 2022 in online mode. Candidates can apply for ICAI CA final, inter result verification at the official website - icaiexam.icai.org. To verify their ICAI CA results 2022, candidates have to select their examination, registration number and enter their roll number as well.

The last date to apply for ICAI CA final, inter result verification for Nov session is February 9, 2023. Only those who qualified in the CA Final, Inter Nov result 2022 can apply for verification. Earlier, ICAI announced the CA inter, final Nov result on January 10, 2023. As per the results, Harsh Choudhary and Diksha Goyal emerged as toppers of ICAI final and ICAI inter results 2022.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2022 Verification Link - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply for ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2022 Verification?

Candidates who wish to apply for verification in the ICAI CA final and inter results for Nov session have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for verification of ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of ICAI CA - icaiexam.icai.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - Click Here for apply online for Verification (Final, Intermediate &Intermediate-Units) - November 2022.

3rd Step - A new page with login will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, enter registration number, roll number and select the exam.

5th Step - Now, apply for ICA CA final, inter result verification.

6th Step - Submit the same.

Also, those applying for ICAI CA Foundation marks verification will have to send handwritten applications along with a fee of Rs 100 by post addressing - The Joint Secretary (Exams), The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India,ICAI Bhawan, Indraprastha Marg, New Delhi 110 002.

Further, if there is any change in the marks of ICAI CA marks, the officials will refund the money paid for verification. The final ICAI CA result of the candidates who have applied for verification will be made available on the ICAI official website.

