ICAI CA Final November 2026 Applications to Reopen on August 1, Apply at icai.org
CA Final November 2025 exam application window to reopen on August 1, 2026. Candidates can apply for the final examination until August 5, 2026 through the ICAI e-Service portal.
CA Final November 2026 Application: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will reopen the CA Final November 2026 application window. According to the official notification shared, the CA Final November 2026 Application is set to reopen on August 1, 2026. Candidates unable to submit their applications for the examination in the earlier schedule can visit the e-service portal to register and apply.
The last date for applying for CA Final November 2026 is August 5, 2026. As per the earlier schedule, the CA Final November applications commenced on July 6, 2026. Candidates were able to submit their applications until July 19, 2026 without a late fee. The window remained open until July 22, 2026, with a late fee.
CA Final November 2026 examination application window will be re-opened from 1st August, 2026 to 5th August, 2026. Detailed Announcement will follow.— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 29, 2026
ICAI CA Final November 2026 Exam Schedule
The CA Final examinations are scheduled to be conducted from May 2, 2026 onwards. Candidates can check the complete schedule of the exam here.
|Examination
|Exam dates
|CA Foundation
|September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026
|CA Intermediate Group I
|September 1, 3 and 6, 2026
|CA Intermediate Group II
|September 8, 10 and 12, 2026
|CA Final Group I
|November 2, 4 and 6, 2026
|CA Final Group II
|November 9, 11 and 13, 2026
|International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT-AT)
|November 11 and 13, 2026
|Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination
|November 6, 9, 11 and 13, 2026
CA Final November 2026 Online Application
The link for students to submit their application for the November 2026 session Final examination will be available on the e-service portal. Candidates are required to click on the 'New Registration' window and enter all relevant details before filling out the online application form. The successful completion of the application form and the submission of the application fee is mandatory in order for students to be issued their admit cards for the final exam.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.