ICAI CA Final November 2026 Registration Window Reopens Today; Here’s How To Apply
The ICAI CA Final November 2026 registration window reopened today, August 1, 2026, for both groups. Students can check the direct link to apply via the ICAI Self Service Portal (SSP) eservices.icai.org here.
ICAI CA Final November 2026 Registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has reopened the online application window for the CA Final November 2026 examination from today, August 1. The registration facility will remain available till August 5, giving another opportunity to students who were unable to submit their examination forms during the earlier application period. Candidates can apply on the official ICAI Self Service Portal eservices.icai.org using their user id and password.
The CA Final Group 1 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 4 and November 6, 2026, while the Group 2 exams will be conducted on November 9, 11 and November 13, 2026.
How To Apply For CA Final November Exam 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to submit their CA Final November 2026 examination form:
- Visit the official ICAI Self Service Portal eservices.icai.org
- Log in using your registered user ID and password.
- Click on the CA Final November 2026 examination application link.
- Fill in the required details and verify the information entered.
- Upload documents as required and pay the necessary fees.
- Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
ICAI CA Final November 2026 Exam Registration Window Direct Link
Documents Required For ICAI CA Final November Registration
Before filling out the application form, candidates should keep the following documents and details ready:
- ICAI registration number and login credentials
- Recent passport-size photograph (if required)
- Scanned signature
- Valid identity proof
- Payment details for the examination fee
- Any additional documents specified by ICAI for eligible candidates, wherever applicable.
ICAI CA Final, Foundation, Intermediate September, November Exam 2026 Schedule
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Examination
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Exam dates
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CA Foundation
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September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026
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CA Intermediate Group I
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September 1, 3 and 6, 2026
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CA Intermediate Group II
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September 8, 10 and 12, 2026
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CA Final Group I
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November 2, 4 and 6, 2026
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CA Final Group II
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November 9, 11 and 13, 2026
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International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT-AT)
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November 11 and 13, 2026
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Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination
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November 6, 9, 11 and 13, 2026
The main registration window opened on July 6, 2026 and closed on July 19. Candidates were allowed to register until July 22, 2026 by paying a late fee.
Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details before submitting the form, as incorrect information may lead to issues during the examination process.
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Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.