ICAI CA Final November 2026 Registration Window Reopens Today; Here’s How To Apply

ICAI CA Final November 2026 Registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has reopened the online application window for the CA Final November 2026 examination from today, August 1. The registration facility will remain available till August 5, giving another opportunity to students who were unable to submit their examination forms during the earlier application period. Candidates can apply on the official ICAI Self Service Portal eservices.icai.org using their user id and password.

The CA Final Group 1 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 4 and November 6, 2026, while the Group 2 exams will be conducted on November 9, 11 and November 13, 2026.

How To Apply For CA Final November Exam 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their CA Final November 2026 examination form: