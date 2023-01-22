ICAI CA Foundation 2022: Result Likely to be Announce Between Jan 30 and Feb 6, Know How To Download Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to announce the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 for the December session from January 30, 2023, to February 6, 2023, in online mode, ICAI’s official Dhiraj Khandelwal said. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation December session will be able to check and download the CA Foundation result from the official website- icai.org.

As per the recent updates, the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 December session was earlier expected to be declared either on January 23, 2023, or January 24, 2023.

Check Tweet below:

I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification. — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) January 21, 2023

Candidates who have given the ICAI CA Foundation exam are advised to wait for the official announcement by the ICAI on the website. However, once the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 is released, candidates need to login by entering their details such as application number and 6-digit pin to download the scorecard.

How to Download ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022?

As per the recent updates candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation exam will be able to check and download the result from the official website. Follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI- icai.org

Step 2: Click on the Result link

Step 3: The new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill in the required details such as the application number, and 6-digit pin number along with the roll number

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: The ICAI CA Foundation Result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the CA Foundation Result 2022

Step 8: Take the printout of the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Scorecard for future use

Also Read: PPC 2023: NMC Directs Medical Colleges to make Preparations for Programme, Check Details Here