    ICAI CA Foundation 2022: Result Likely to be Announce Between Jan 30 and Feb 6, Know How To Download Here

    As per the recent updates, ICAI is expected to announce the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 for the December session from January 30, 2023, to February 6, 2023, in online mode, ICAI official said. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result from the official website- icai.org. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 22, 2023 13:21 IST
    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to announce the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 for the December session from January 30, 2023, to February 6, 2023, in online mode, ICAI’s official Dhiraj Khandelwal said. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation December session will be able to check and download the CA Foundation result from the official website- icai.org.  

    As per the recent updates, the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 December session was earlier expected to be declared either on January 23, 2023, or January 24, 2023. 

    Candidates who have given the ICAI CA Foundation exam are advised to wait for the official announcement by the ICAI on the website. However, once the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 is released, candidates need to login by entering their details such as application number and 6-digit pin to download the scorecard.

    How to Download ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022?

    As per the recent updates candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation exam will be able to check and download the result from the official website. Follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI- icai.org

    Step 2: Click on the Result link

    Step 3: The new login window will appear on the screen

    Step 4: Fill in the required details such as the application number, and 6-digit pin number along with the roll number

    Step 5: Submit the details 

    Step 6: The ICAI CA Foundation Result will appear on the screen

    Step 7: Download the CA Foundation Result 2022

    Step 8: Take the printout of the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Scorecard for future use

