ICAI CA Foundation & Inter Admit Card 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download September Hall Ticket at icai.org

ICAI CA Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has formally announced the CA Foundation & Intermediate Admit Cards for September 2026 Session on its official e-Services portal (eservices.icai.org). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the website after logging into the website by using Student Registration Number (SSP ID) and SSP password. The upcoming September 2026 session examinations are set to be conducted across the country with CA Intermediate examinations being conducted from September 1 to September 12, 2026, and CA Foundation examinations scheduled on September 2, 5, 7, and 9, 2026.

The hall ticket is a mandatory document which acts as an entry pass to the examination center. This document consists of critical details such as roll number, examination center location, paper timing, personal details, and guidelines for the day of exam. Candidates are strictly mandated to obtain a hard copy of their hall ticket and bring it along with a government authorized photo identification proof at the test center as soft copy or electronic version is not allowed. Candidates should immediately check their printed admit cards for errors and inform the ICAI student helpdesk without delay in case of any discrepancy found.