ICAI CA Foundation & Inter Admit Card 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download September Hall Ticket at icai.org
ICAI CA Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the CA Foundation and Intermediate Admit Cards for the September 2026 session on eservices.icai.org. Candidates must log in using their SSP ID and password to download their mandatory printed hall tickets for the exams scheduled between September 1 and 12, 2026.
ICAI CA Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has formally announced the CA Foundation & Intermediate Admit Cards for September 2026 Session on its official e-Services portal (eservices.icai.org). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the website after logging into the website by using Student Registration Number (SSP ID) and SSP password. The upcoming September 2026 session examinations are set to be conducted across the country with CA Intermediate examinations being conducted from September 1 to September 12, 2026, and CA Foundation examinations scheduled on September 2, 5, 7, and 9, 2026.
The hall ticket is a mandatory document which acts as an entry pass to the examination center. This document consists of critical details such as roll number, examination center location, paper timing, personal details, and guidelines for the day of exam. Candidates are strictly mandated to obtain a hard copy of their hall ticket and bring it along with a government authorized photo identification proof at the test center as soft copy or electronic version is not allowed. Candidates should immediately check their printed admit cards for errors and inform the ICAI student helpdesk without delay in case of any discrepancy found.
How To Download The ICAI CA Foundation & Inter Admit Card 2026?
To download the ICAI CA Foundation & Inter Admit Card 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Open your favorite web browser and go straight to the official website of ICAI e-Services at eservices.icai.org.
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Locate and click on the official link to download CA Foundation/Intermediate September 2026 examination admit card.
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Click on the candidate login option to reach the authentication page of the Self Service Portal on your computer screen.
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Provide your registered Student Registration Number/SSP user ID along with your account password.
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Log into your account to view your complete September 2026 examination hall ticket on your computer screen.
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Download admit card PDF format and print copies to carry to your examination center.
ICAI CA September 2026 Exam Schedule
Schedule of CA Foundation Sep 2026 and CA Intermediate Sep 2026 Exam are as mentioned in the table below:
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CA Foundation Paper
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Exam Dates
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Paper 1
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02-Sep-2026
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Paper 2
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05-Sep-2026
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Paper 3
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07-Sep-2026
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Paper 4
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09-Sep-2026
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CA Intermediate Paper
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Exam Dates
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Group 1
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Paper 1
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01-Sep-2026
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Paper 2
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03-Sep-2026
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Paper 3
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06-Sep-2026
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Group 2
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Paper 4
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08-Sep-2026
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Paper 5
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10-Sep-2026
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Paper 6
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12-Sep-2026
ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned
Candidates can find following details in their CA Foundation Admit Card Sep 2026:
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Candidate’s details
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Photo and signature
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Test centre location
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Exam dates and session
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Exam timing and reporting time
Also Read:
ICAR Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Releasing Today At icarcounseling.com; Direct Link & Seat Acceptance Schedule
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.