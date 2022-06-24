ICAI CA Foundation Exams 2022 Postponed at Silchar Centre Due To Assam Floods

ICAI CA Foundation Exams 2022: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed CA Foundation exam 2022 at Silchar centre in Assam due to the ongoing flood situation. As per the scheduled date, the ICAI CA Foundation exam 2022 was supposed to be held today on 24th June and on 26th June. Candidates can check the exam postponement notification on the official website of ICAI - icai.org. It is expected that the new dates will be announced soon. Earlier in May, ICAI CA Intermediate and Final exams were also postponed at Silchar due to floods.

Important Announcement - Postponement of Chartered Accountants Foundation Exams scheduled to be held on 24th & 26th June 2022 at Silchar (Assam) Examination Center only to mitigate the hardships caused to students due to ongoing Flood Situation.

Detailshttps://t.co/yOfi1COEGI pic.twitter.com/SWliHQ7rYL — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) June 23, 2022

ICAI CA Foundation Exams Postponement Notification

It has been stated in the official notification that, "Due to ongoing floods at Silchar City (Assam), it has been decided by the competent authority to postpone Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, Paper – 1 [Principles and Practice of Accounting] and Paper - 2 [Business Laws & Business Correspondence and Reporting] scheduled to be held on 24th and 26th June 2022 respectively in Silchar (Assam) Examination Centre only."

The ICAI further clarified: "The schedule of Foundation examination announced vide announcement No. 13-CA(Exam)/M/2022 dated 21st January 2022 and 19th March 2022 in respect of all other papers / cities shall remain unchanged."

ICAI CA Foundation Exam New Dates

ICAI will announce the new dates for these exams at the Silchar exam centre soon. The Institute informed that the schedule of CA Foundation exam of all other papers, cities will remain unchanged. Apart from Silchar, Assam, ICAI is conducting CA Foundation exams from today, 24th to 30th June 2022 in offline mode at exam centres across the country and some outside India.

Floods in Assam

As per media reports, the flood situation in Assam was critical on Friday with 45.34 lakh people reeling under the deluge. The toll rose to 108 with seven deaths reported in the last 24 hours, they added. The situation in Silchar, considered 'Gateway to Barak Valley. Nearly 3 lakh people have been affected by an acute shortage of food, clean drinking water and medicines as almost the entire Silchar town is submerged in flood waters.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reportedly said that it has further expedited rescue and relief operations with additional resources deployed in the severely affected districts, especially Cachar where Silchar is located.