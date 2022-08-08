ICAI CA June Session Foundation Results 2022 on August 10, Check Details Here

ICAI CA June Session Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will declare the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 for the June 2022 Session on August 10, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the CA Foundation examinations conducted from June 24 to 30, 2022 will be able to check their results through the link provided on the official website.

The ICAI CA June Session Foundation exam results will be announced on the official website - icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA June 2022 Foundation Results Official notification

Steps to download the ICAI CA Results 2022

Students can also check the steps provided below to get their ICAI CA June Examinations 2022.

Visit the ICAI official website

Click on the Announcement section on the homepage

Click on the ICAI CA Result link provided

Enter the ICAI CA Application Number and password in the result link

The ICAI CA June Session Results will be displayed

Download the ICAI CA Results 2022 for further reference

