ICAI CA May 2023 Exam Postponed in Karnataka, Check Revised Date Here

ICAI CA May 2023 Exam: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA May 2023 Exams in Karnataka. Now, the CA Intermediate exam (Group I), Paper – 4 (Taxation) will be conducted on May 20, 2023, at the same examination centres and timings i.e. 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for May 10, 2023.

As per the announcement, the ICAI CA May 2023 Exams have been deferred due to the Legislative Assembly Elections in the state of Karnataka at the examination centres at Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Hubli, Kalaburgi, Kolar, and others. However, candidates must note that the already issued admit card will be valid for the revised examination dates.

The official announcement of the same read, “In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/MAY – JUNE/2023 dated 10th January 2023, it is notified for general information, that due to the General Election to the Legislative Assembly in the State of Karnataka, the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Course Examination, (Group I), Paper – 4 (Taxation) scheduled to be held on 10th May 2023 (Wednesday) in the State of Karnataka.”

Is ICAI CA May 2023 Exam Postponement for All States?

No, candidates must note that the exams have been deferred only in the state of Karnataka. For all other states, the datesheet and timings remain unchanged. The announcement was only limited to Karnataka state.

The official announcement reads, “Further, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Important Announcement 13-CA (EXAM)/MAY – JUNE/2023 dated 10th January 2023 in respect of all other cities and dates shall remain unchanged. In other words, there will be no change in the schedule of examinations for other cities and dates.”

