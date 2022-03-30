Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    ICAI CA May Exams 2022 Applications to close today at icai.org, Get Direct Link Here

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will be closing the ICAI CA Exam Registrations for the May-June 2022 examinations today. Candidates yet to submit the applications can complete the same through the link available here

    Created On: Mar 30, 2022 09:18 IST
    Modified on: Mar 30, 2022 09:19 IST

    ICAI CA May 2022 Registrations

    ICAI CA Registrations: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will be closing the ICAI CA Exam Registrations for the May-June 2022 examinations today - March 30, 2022. This was the re-opening of the registration process for those students who were unable to convert to the New Course for appearing in the Chartered Accountants Examinations, May 2022. Students who are yet to apply for the ICAI CA May 2022 exams can visit the official website of ICAI to complete the registration process.

    Students applying for the ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exams 2022 can complete the registrations by entering the required details in the registration link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided here to complete the ICAI CA May 2022 Registrations.

    ICAI CA May 2022 Exam registration link is available on the official website - icai.org. Candidates can also complete the ICAI CA 2022 Registrations through the direct link given below.

    ICAI CA May 2022 Registrations

    Notification

    Steps to complete the ICAI CA May 2022 Registrations

    The ICAI CA May 2022 Registration link will be available on the official website - icai.org. To complete the ICAI CA May 2022 registrations students are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the link given. After completing the ICAI CA Registrations students will be able to complete the application process. 

    Step 1: Visit the ICAI CA official website

    Step 2: Click on the Login link provided on the home page or click on the direct link provided here

    Step 3: Enter the Details in the ICAI CA Registration link

    Step 4: After completing the registration candidates can use the login details to complete the online application form

    Step 5: Submit the application fee through the link provided

    Step 6: Click on the final submission link

    Candidates applying for the ICAI CA Exams must note that no further extension will be made available for the students to complete the registration and application process.

