ICAI CA May June 2023 Application Correction Window Opens at icai.org, Get Direct Link Here

ICAI CA May June 2023: As per the schedule, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened the CA May June 2023 application correction window. Applicants can edit the ICAI CA May June 2023 application form in case of errors or discrepancies. They can visit the official website i.e. icai.org to make certain modifications.

It must be noted that the authorities will close the application correction window on March 10, 2023. Thus, the candidate must make the necessary changes before the last date. The authorities may not provide any further extensions for the same. Candidates can check the steps to edit ICAI CA May June Application form 2023 here.

ICAI CA May June 2023 Important Dates

Event Date Foundation course examination June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023 Inter course examination for Group 1 May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 Inter course examination for Group II May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023. Final course exam for Group 1 May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023 Final course exam for Group II May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023.

ICAI CA May June 2023 Application Correction Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Edit ICAI CA May June 2023 Application Form?

The authorities have opened the ICAI CA May June 2023 Edit window for registered candidates. They can make modifications to the form till March 10, 2023. Check the steps to edit here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icai.org

Step 2: Now, go to the examination section and click on May/June 2023

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the eservices.icai.org link under correction window

Step 5: Log in with the required credentials

Step 6: Make necessary changes to the application form

Step 7: Save the changes and submit the form

Also Read: NEET 2023 Registration: Will UG Application Form Release Today, Check Updates Here