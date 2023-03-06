    ICAI CA May June 2023 Application Correction Window Opens at icai.org, Get Direct Link Here

    ICAI CA May June 2023 application edit opens at icai.org. Applicants can make necessary modifications to the application form. They can know the steps to edit the form here

     

    Updated: Mar 6, 2023 11:28 IST
    ICAI CA May June 2023 application edit opens

    ICAI CA May June 2023: As per the schedule, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened the CA May June 2023 application correction window. Applicants can edit the ICAI CA May June 2023 application form in case of errors or discrepancies. They can visit the official website i.e. icai.org to make certain modifications.

    It must be noted that the authorities will close the application correction window on March 10, 2023. Thus, the candidate must make the necessary changes before the last date. The authorities may not provide any further extensions for the same. Candidates can check the steps to edit ICAI CA May June Application form 2023 here.

    ICAI CA May June 2023 Important Dates

    Event

    Date

    Foundation course examination

    June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023

    Inter course examination for Group 1

    May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023

    Inter course examination for Group II 

    May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023.

    Final course exam for Group 1

    May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023

    Final course exam for Group II 

    May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023.

    ICAI CA May June 2023 Application Correction Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

    How to Edit ICAI CA May June 2023 Application Form?

    The authorities have opened the ICAI CA May June 2023 Edit window for registered candidates. They can make modifications to the form till March 10, 2023. Check the steps to edit here-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icai.org

    Step 2: Now, go to the examination section and click on May/June 2023

    Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

    Step 4: Click on the eservices.icai.org link under correction window

    Step 5: Log in with the required credentials

    Step 6: Make necessary changes to the application form

    Step 7: Save the changes and submit the form

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
