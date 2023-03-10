ICAI CA May June 2023: Application Edit Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICAI CA May June 2023: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the application edit window for CA May June 2023 examinations today, March 10, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have applied and are yet to make the necessary corrections can do the same by visiting the official website- icai.org

As per the recent updates, candidates can make the modifications in ICAI CA May June 2023 application form by today, March 10, 2023, till 11.59 pm. No candidate will be able to make the changes in their admission application form after the deadline.

ICAI CA May June 2023 Application Edit Window- Direct Link

ICAI CA May June 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the ICAI CA May June examination can check the important exam dates in the table given below:

Exam Dates Foundation Course June 24, 26, 28 and 30 Intermediate Course Group 1 May 3, 6, 8 and 10 Intermediate Course Group 2 May 12, 14, 16 and 18 Final Course Group 1 May 2, 4, 7 and 9 Final Course Group 2 May 11, 13, 15 and 17

How to Make Corrections in ICAI CA May June 2023 Application Form?

Candidates who have applied for the ICAI CA May June 2023 examinations and have not made the required changes in their application form can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the ICAI’s official website- icai.org

Step 2: Click on the exam section

Step 3: After this, click on ICAI CA May June Examinations 2023

Step 4: Login using the required details i.e. registered ID and password

Step 5: The ICAI CA May June 2023 Application Form will appear on the screen

Step 6: Now, go through the application form and make the required changes

Step 7: Cross-check all the new changes and then click on submit

