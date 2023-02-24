    ICAI CA May-June 2023: Registrations Close Today, Apply at icai.org

    ICAI to close the CA May-June 2023 Registration window today. Candidates eligible to apply can complete the registration process through the link available here.

    Updated: Feb 24, 2023 11:05 IST
    ICAI CA May-June 2023
    ICAI CA May-June 2023

    ICAI CA May-June 2023 Session Registrations: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will close the ICAI CA May-June 2023 Session registrations today - February 24, 2023. Students interested in appearing for the ICAI CA MAy-June 2023 Session exams can complete the registration and application process through the link given on the official website. The application link however will be open until March 3, 2023 with a late fee of Rs. 600/-.

    As per the notification available on the official website, candidates planning to appear in the May-June 2023 session exams are advised to check their status at Self Service Portal (SSP) and confirm that they meet the eligibility criteria prescribed for the exams.

    The link for students to complete the ICAI CA May-June 2023 registration process is available on the official website - icai.org. Candidates can also complete the ICAI CA May-June 2023 registrations through the link provided here. 

    ICAI CA May-June 2023 Registrations - Click Here

    ICAI CA May-June 2023 Schedule

    Event

    Dates

    ICAI CA May-June 2023 Registrations Commence

    February 3, 2023

    Last date to submit applications

    February 24, 2023

    Last Date for Online Submission of form with late fee

    March 3, 2023

    Application Correction link open

    March 4, 2023 

    Last date to make changes in the applications

    March 10, 2023

    Steps to complete ICAI CA May-June 2023 Registrations

    Candidates applying for the May-June 2023 session exams can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration process.

    Step 1: Visit the ICAI Official website

    Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA Examinations section 

    Step 3: Click on the May-June 2023 Registration link

    Step 4: Click on the e-services link 

    Step 5: Click on New Registration and enter the required details

    Step 6: Fill in the application form and submit the application fee

    Also Read: IIT JAM 2023: Answer Key Challenge Window Open Today, Check at jam.iitg.ac.in

     

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories