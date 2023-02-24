ICAI CA May-June 2023: Registrations Close Today, Apply at icai.org

ICAI CA May-June 2023 Session Registrations: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will close the ICAI CA May-June 2023 Session registrations today - February 24, 2023. Students interested in appearing for the ICAI CA MAy-June 2023 Session exams can complete the registration and application process through the link given on the official website. The application link however will be open until March 3, 2023 with a late fee of Rs. 600/-.

As per the notification available on the official website, candidates planning to appear in the May-June 2023 session exams are advised to check their status at Self Service Portal (SSP) and confirm that they meet the eligibility criteria prescribed for the exams.

The link for students to complete the ICAI CA May-June 2023 registration process is available on the official website - icai.org. Candidates can also complete the ICAI CA May-June 2023 registrations through the link provided here.

ICAI CA May-June 2023 Registrations - Click Here

ICAI CA May-June 2023 Schedule

Event Dates ICAI CA May-June 2023 Registrations Commence February 3, 2023 Last date to submit applications February 24, 2023 Last Date for Online Submission of form with late fee March 3, 2023 Application Correction link open March 4, 2023 Last date to make changes in the applications March 10, 2023

Steps to complete ICAI CA May-June 2023 Registrations

Candidates applying for the May-June 2023 session exams can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the ICAI Official website

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA Examinations section

Step 3: Click on the May-June 2023 Registration link

Step 4: Click on the e-services link

Step 5: Click on New Registration and enter the required details

Step 6: Fill in the application form and submit the application fee

