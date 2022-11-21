ICAI CA November 2022: Intermediate, Final Exams Result Soon, Get Details Here

ICAI CA Results 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that CA intermediate and final results for November 2022 session will be declared shortly. CA intermediate exams were conducted from November 2 to November 17, 2022, while CA final-level exams were held from November 1 to November 16, 2022.

As per the reports, CA final exam group-2 paper for the Shimla Institute was reorganized, due to the General Elections held on November 21, 2022. The results of CA intermediate and final term exams are yet to be declared on its official portal- icaiexam.icai.org.

Websites to check ICAI CA Result 2022

Following are the 3 main links where CA students can check the ICAI CA November result 2022-

careresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

How to check ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Result 2022

The CA candidates must check the results of the CA intermediate and final term exams of the November session by following the given procedure-

Step 1- Go to the main website icai.org

Step 2- Choose the option- CA Final/inter result

Step 3- By using the ICAI registration number & allotted roll number, the student must log in to the account

Step 4- Enter the captcha code and then click on submit tab

Step 5- The result page will appear

Step 6- Download the result & take a printout for further reference

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022

ICAI announced that the exam for the CA Foundation December session 2022 will be conducted between December 16 and December 20, 2022. The ICAI CA December Foundation exam will be held in offline mode and the admit card for the same will be issued soon by ICAI. All the CA students are expected to check out the main website for exam conduct information- icai.org and make sure to download the admit cards, once they are available on the website in order to appear for the ICAI CA exams.

