    ICAI CA November 2022 PQC-IRM Exam Postponed, Check Revised Schedule Here

    Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants has postponed the ICAI CA PQC IRM Examinations scheduled to be conducted in November. Students appearing for the November 2022 exams can visit the official website of ICAI to check the revised schedule of the examination. 

    Updated: Oct 28, 2022 17:09 IST
    ICAI CA PQC-IRM Exam Postponed
    ICAI CA PQC-IRM Exam Postponed

    ICAI CA Exam Postponed: Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed the ICAI CA November 2022 Examinations for Post Qualification Course- Insurance and Risk Management (PQC-IRM). The exam which was scheduled to be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022 will now be conducted on December 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2022.

    According to the official schedule released, the examinations are being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The notification further states that the schedule for the exam including the timing and exam venue will remain the same. The remaining schedule of the examination will remain unchanged as per reports.

    ICAI CA PQC Exam Postponement Official notification - Click Here

    Recently officials of the institute also postponed the ICAI CA Final Exams to be held in November in Shimla due to the State Assembly Elections and the ICAI CA PQC International Taxation Assessment Test. the official notification and revised schedule for both the postponed examination is available on the official website of ICAI. 

    ICAI CA November Session 2022 Exam Dates 

    ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Exams are scheduled to begin on November 1, 2022. The Intermediate examinations will begin on November 2, 2022, while the final exams will begin on November 1, 2022. 

    ICAI CA November

    ICAI CA Intermediate Exams

    ICAI CA Final Exams

    Group 1

    November 2, 4, 6, and 9, 2022

    November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022

    Group 2

    November 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2022 

    November 10, 12, 14, and 16, 2022

