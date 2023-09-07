ICAI CA November-December 2023 Application Form Correction Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICAI CA November-December 2023: The application form correction window for the Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI CA) November-December 2023 exams to close today, September 7, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the CA November-December 2023 session exams and wish to make changes in their application form can visit the official website of ICAI CA to make the necessary changes in the applications.

The ICAI CA November-December 2023 session exams will be conducted from November 2, 2023 onwards. To make the changes in the online application form, candidates are required to visit the website and login using the registration details. After logging in candidates will be able to make the necessary changes. Candidates are advised to save the changes made in the application before submitting.

ICAI CA November-December 2023 exam applications are available on the official website - icai.org. Candidates can also click on the link given below to make the changes in the application form.

ICAI CA Application Correction Window Direct Link - Click Here

How to Make Changes in ICAI CA November-December 2023 Applications

The ICAI CA November-December 2023 exam application correction window is open for candidates to make changes in their application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA

Step 2: Click on the CA November-December 2023 application link

Step 3: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the fields provided

Step 4: Save the changes and click on the final submission link

ICAI CA November-December 2023 Exam Schedule

Subject Date CA Intermediate exam dates (Group I) November 2, 4, 6 and 8, 2023 CA Intermediate exam dates (Group II) November 10, 13, 15 and 17, 2023 CA Final exam dates (Group I) November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2023 CA Final exam dates (Group II) November 9, 11, 14 and 16, 2023

Also Read: AKTU Carry Over Result 2023 Updates: Students union writes to UP CM regarding UPTU results date