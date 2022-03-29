Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    ICAI CMA 2022 Intermediate and Final Exam Dates Released for June Session, Check Dates Here

    ICAI has released the June session exam dates of the CMA 2022 intermediate and final exams. Check exam dates and other details here 

    Created On: Mar 29, 2022 12:18 IST
    Modified on: Mar 29, 2022 12:18 IST

    ICAI CMA Exam Dates 2022

    ICAI CMA June Session 2022: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CMA 2022 exam dates for intermediate and final exams for June session. The exam is scheduled to commence on 27th June. CMA exam for intermediate and final groups will be online-centre based at the specified lists of exam cities.

    ICAI conducts CMA exams twice every year in June and December. Candidates who applied for the CMA course before 25th February are eligible to appear for the exam.

    ICAI will conduct exams for all the subjects under the intermediate and final programme. Candidates can fill out the CMA examination form and pay the fees until 27th April 2022. Candidates can appear for two groups in one term. Also, the fees for the single group and double groups will vary. 

    ICAI CMA Intermediate Exam Dates 2022

    Dates

    Group I Subjects

    Group II Subjects

    27th June 2022

    Financial Accounting (P-05)

    -

    28th June 2022

    -

    Operations Management & Strategic Management (P-09)

    29th June 2022

    Laws & Ethics (P-06)

    -

    30th June 2022

    -

    Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Management (P-10)

    1st July 2022

    Direct Taxation (P-07)

    -

    2nd July 2022

    -

    Indirect Taxation (P-11)

    3rd July 2022

    Cost Accounting (P-08)

    -

    4th July 2022

    -

    Company Accounts & Audit (P-12)

    ICAI CMA Final Exam Dates 2022

    Dates 

    Group I Subjects

    Group II Subjects

    27th June 2022

    Corporate Laws & Compliance (P-13)

    -

    28th June 2022

    -

    Corporate Financial Reporting (P-17)

    29th June 2022

    Strategic Financial Management (P-14)

    -

    30th June 2022

    -

    Indirect Tax Laws & Practice (P-18)

    1st July 2022

    Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making (P-15)

    -

    2nd July 2022

    -

    Cost & Management Audit (P-19)

    3rd July 2022

    Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-16)

    -

    4th July 2022

    -

    Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20)

    CMA Intermediate and Final Exam Fees 

    Candidates need to pay the CMA exam fees based on the number of groups they are taking the exam. Check below the exam fees for intermediate and final exams for both inland and overseas centres - 

    CMA Intermediate Exam Fees

    Specifications

    Fees

    One group (inland centres)

    Rs 1200

    One group (overseas centres)

    USD 90

    Two groups (inland centres)

    Rs 2400

    Two groups (overseas centres)

    USD 90

    CMA Final Exam Fees

    Specifications

    Fees

    One group (inland centres)

    Rs 1400

    One group (overseas centres)

    USD 100

    Two groups (inland centres)

    Rs 2800

    Two groups (overseas centres)

    USD 100

    CMA Foundation June 2022 Exam Dates 

    The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has also released the CMA foundation exam date for the June session. Candidates have to appear for the exam on 8th July 2022. Students have to pay the examination fees of Rs. 1,200 to appear for the exam. Overseas candidates have to pay USD 60 as the examination fees. Candidates need to pay the fees before 8th May. 

    Also Read: ICAI CMA June 2022 Foundation Exam Dates Out, Check complete schedule here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
