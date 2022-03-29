ICAI CMA 2022 Intermediate and Final Exam Dates Released for June Session, Check Dates Here

ICAI CMA June Session 2022: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CMA 2022 exam dates for intermediate and final exams for June session. The exam is scheduled to commence on 27th June. CMA exam for intermediate and final groups will be online-centre based at the specified lists of exam cities.

ICAI conducts CMA exams twice every year in June and December. Candidates who applied for the CMA course before 25th February are eligible to appear for the exam.

ICAI will conduct exams for all the subjects under the intermediate and final programme. Candidates can fill out the CMA examination form and pay the fees until 27th April 2022. Candidates can appear for two groups in one term. Also, the fees for the single group and double groups will vary.

ICAI CMA Intermediate Exam Dates 2022

Dates Group I Subjects Group II Subjects 27th June 2022 Financial Accounting (P-05) - 28th June 2022 - Operations Management & Strategic Management (P-09) 29th June 2022 Laws & Ethics (P-06) - 30th June 2022 - Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Management (P-10) 1st July 2022 Direct Taxation (P-07) - 2nd July 2022 - Indirect Taxation (P-11) 3rd July 2022 Cost Accounting (P-08) - 4th July 2022 - Company Accounts & Audit (P-12)

ICAI CMA Final Exam Dates 2022

Dates Group I Subjects Group II Subjects 27th June 2022 Corporate Laws & Compliance (P-13) - 28th June 2022 - Corporate Financial Reporting (P-17) 29th June 2022 Strategic Financial Management (P-14) - 30th June 2022 - Indirect Tax Laws & Practice (P-18) 1st July 2022 Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making (P-15) - 2nd July 2022 - Cost & Management Audit (P-19) 3rd July 2022 Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-16) - 4th July 2022 - Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20)

CMA Intermediate and Final Exam Fees

Candidates need to pay the CMA exam fees based on the number of groups they are taking the exam. Check below the exam fees for intermediate and final exams for both inland and overseas centres -

CMA Intermediate Exam Fees

Specifications Fees One group (inland centres) Rs 1200 One group (overseas centres) USD 90 Two groups (inland centres) Rs 2400 Two groups (overseas centres) USD 90

CMA Final Exam Fees

Specifications Fees One group (inland centres) Rs 1400 One group (overseas centres) USD 100 Two groups (inland centres) Rs 2800 Two groups (overseas centres) USD 100

CMA Foundation June 2022 Exam Dates

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has also released the CMA foundation exam date for the June session. Candidates have to appear for the exam on 8th July 2022. Students have to pay the examination fees of Rs. 1,200 to appear for the exam. Overseas candidates have to pay USD 60 as the examination fees. Candidates need to pay the fees before 8th May.

