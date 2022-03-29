ICAI CMA June 2022 Foundation Exam Dates Out, Check complete schedule here

ICAI CMA Exams 2022: The Indian Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the ICAI CMA Foundation examination schedule for the June 2022 Session. Students scheduled to appear for the ICAI CMA Foundation exams can visit the official website to check the complete schedule.

As per the dates available, the ICAI CMA June 2022 Session exams will be conducted on July 8, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two sessions for the students. First session of the ICAI CMA Foundation exams June 2022 will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 Noon while the second session of the exams will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Candidates appearing for the ICAI CMA Foundation exams can check the complete schedule of the exams on the official website - icmai.in. A direct link for students to check the ICMAI CMA Foundation Exam 2022 Schedule is also available here.

ICAI CMA June 2022 Foundation Schedule

ICAI CMA Inter and Final Schedule

According to the official notification issued, students are required to pay the exam fee of Rs. 1200 in order to appear for the exams. The application fee for overseas students is USD 60. The last date for students to submit the exam fee is May 8, 2022.

The Institute is conducting the June 2022 ICAI CMA Foundation Examination in the online mode using mobile / laptop / desktop /tab from their home only. Students appearing for the exams must make sure that all the necessary arrangements are made for the exams to be completed smoothly.

ICAI CMA Foundation Exam Pattern 2022

ICAI CMA exams will be conducted in the online proctored mode. Students will be required to answer 100 MCQs of 200 Marks. Students appearing for the ICAI CMA online proctored exams must make sure that they have a good internet connection for the device used for the exams.

