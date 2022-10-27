    ICAI Final Group 2 Exams in Shimla Centre and PQC Exam postponed, Check Details Here

    Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed the Final Group Exams to Shimla Exam Centre and the PQC International Taxation Assessment Test. Students scheduled to appear for the exams can check the deferred schedule for the postponed exams and other details here. 

    ICAI CA November Exams Postponed

    ICAI CA Exams Postponed: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India postponed the Post Qualification Course exam - International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT AT) which was supposed to be conducted on November 1 and 3, 2022. The postponed exams will be conducted on December 14th and 16th, 2022. The exam venue and the shift timing of the examination will remain the same as per the official notification. 

    Along with this, the institute has also released a notification regarding the postponement of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination, (Group II), Paper – 6 (Elective) scheduled to be conducted on November 12, 2022, at exam centres in Shimla (Himachal Pradesh). These postponed exams will be conducted on November 21, 2022 (Monday). The Exams in Shimla are being postponed due to the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh.

    The notification issued for both postponement state that the remaining schedule for the examinations including the time and shift will remain the same. Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Final Examination can visit the official website to get further details on the CA Examinations. the notification further states that the Admit Card released will be valid for the revised schedule. 

    ICAI CA November Session 2022 Exam Dates 

    ICAI CA November

    ICAI CA Intermediate Dates

    ICAI CA Final Dates

    Group 1

    November 2, 4, 6, and 9, 2022

    November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022

    Group 2

    November 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2022 

    November 10, 12, 14, and 16, 2022

    Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Exams scheduled for November 1, 2022, are advised to keep visiting the official website to get further details on the examination. 

