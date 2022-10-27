ICAI Final Group 2 Exams in Shimla Centre and PQC Exam postponed, Check Details Here

ICAI CA Exams Postponed: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India postponed the Post Qualification Course exam - International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT AT) which was supposed to be conducted on November 1 and 3, 2022. The postponed exams will be conducted on December 14th and 16th, 2022. The exam venue and the shift timing of the examination will remain the same as per the official notification.

Along with this, the institute has also released a notification regarding the postponement of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination, (Group II), Paper – 6 (Elective) scheduled to be conducted on November 12, 2022, at exam centres in Shimla (Himachal Pradesh). These postponed exams will be conducted on November 21, 2022 (Monday). The Exams in Shimla are being postponed due to the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh.

The notification issued for both postponement state that the remaining schedule for the examinations including the time and shift will remain the same. Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Final Examination can visit the official website to get further details on the CA Examinations. the notification further states that the Admit Card released will be valid for the revised schedule.

ICAI CA November Session 2022 Exam Dates

ICAI CA November ICAI CA Intermediate Dates ICAI CA Final Dates Group 1 November 2, 4, 6, and 9, 2022 November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022 Group 2 November 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2022 November 10, 12, 14, and 16, 2022

Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Exams scheduled for November 1, 2022, are advised to keep visiting the official website to get further details on the examination.

