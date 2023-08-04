ICAR AIEEA, AICE PhD 2023 Answer Key Challenge Window Live, Raise Objections Through Direct Link Here

ICAI AIEEA Answer Key: The National Testing Agency has opened the answer key challenge window for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) 2023 exams. Students who have appeared for the ICAR AIEEA PG and All India Competitive Examination (AICE) JRF or SRF Ph.D. course exams can visit the official website to check the answer key and raise objections.

NTA has also released the question paper and the response sheets to help students cross-check their answers marked during the exam. Students can raise objections through the link available on the official website. When submitting the challenges for the AIEEA, and AICE answer keys, candidates are also required to submit the requisite fee based on the number of challenges raised.

The ICAR AIEEA AICE Ph.D. answer key challenge link is available on the official website - icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to submit the answer key challenge.

ICAR AIEEA - Click Here

AICE JRF SRF PhD - Click Here

ICAR AIEEA AICE JRF SRF PhD Marking Scheme

The ICAR exams were conducted for a duration of 2 hours. Students were to answer a total of 120 questions. Based on the marking scheme provided, each correct answer will be awarded four marks while every incorrect answer will have a deduction of one mark.

Steps to Raise Objections on ICAR AIEEA Answer Key

The ICAR AIEEA 2023 answer key is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their answer key through the link provided here. Follow the steps given to raise objections and submit the answer key challenge.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAR AIEEA

Step 2: Click on the AIEEA 2023 answer key challenge window

Step 3: Login using the application number and password/ date of birth

Step 4: Click on the challenge link

Step 5: Select the question and submit the answer along with the documented proof

Step 6: Click on the fee submission link and submit the fee based on the number of challenges raised

Step 7: Click on the final submission

The fee to be submitted after raising challenges is based on the number of challenges raised by students. Candidates are required to submit the objection fee online through the payment link provided on the official website.

