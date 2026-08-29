ICAR AIEEA 2026 PG Results 2026 Out Tomorrow, Steps to Download Scorecard PDF
ICAR AIEEA 2026 PG Results 2026: NTA will release the ICAR AIEEA PG result on August 30, 2026. Candidates will be able to check the results once the link is activated.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 results on August 30, 2026. Candidates will be able to check their results online at exams.nta.nic.in/icar by logging in with their registered details. The result will include their marks, rank and percentile score. ICAR AIEEA PG is an important exam for students who want to get admission to postgraduate courses in agriculture and related subjects. The ICAR AIEEA PG exam was held on July 4, 2026. The result will help candidates know how they have performed and understand their chances of getting admission at participating institutions. Read the article for further details.
ICAR AIEEA 2026 PG Results 2026: Overview
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ICAR AIEEA 2026 PG Results 2026: Overview
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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ICAR AIEEA PG 2026
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Result Name
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ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2026
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Conducting Authority
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Date
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July 4, 2026
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Result Date
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August 30, 2026 (Expected)
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Result Mode
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Online
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Login Details
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Details Mentioned in Result
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Marks, rank and percentile
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Official Website
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exams.nta.nic.in/icar
How to Check ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their ICAR Result PDF online.
- Visit the ICAR official website at exams.nta.nic.in/icar
- Scroll the official portal to Candidate Activity Section
- Click on ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2026 link
- A new window will appear
- Enter your login details such as application ID and password
- Click on submit button
- ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2026 will be displayed on screen
- Download Result PDF and take printout for future reference
Direct Link to Download ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2026 (Active Soon)
Information Printed on ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2026
Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on their ICAR AIIEA PG result and confirm everything is correct. In case of any discrepancy they must contact the exam authority and get it corrected.
- Name of Candidate
- DOB
- Roll Number
- Application Number
- Category Details
- Overall Rank
- Subjects Attempted
- Percentile Score
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Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.