ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Counselling Round 4 Commences Today, Check Complete Schedule Here

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022: The ICAR conducts online counselling for the All India Entrance Examination for Postgraduate admissions. The fourth round of the AIEEA PG 2022 counselling process begins today January 30, 2023. The result of this exam was declared by NTA on November 20, 2022. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the complete schedule for the counselling process of the 2022 session.

As per the reports, there will be four main rounds of counselling after which a final mop-up round will be held. The ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 counselling process had been started in the month of December the previous year 2022 and three counselling rounds have been successfully conducted.

ICAR has now started the ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 fourth round of counselling for seat allotment on January 30, 2023, whereas the final mop-up round of counselling is scheduled to start on February 9, 2023, on the online portal.

List of Documents Required for ICAR AIEEA PG Counselling 2022

All participating candidates are required to upload the prescribed documents for further PG admission process. The council will carefully analyse each candidate's eligibility after document verification. The selection of the university and program will be communicated to the candidates through registered email id and SMS. Following is the list of all the necessary documents needed for the fourth round.

DOB Proof such as High School or Class 10 Certificate

All Certificates as well as Mark sheets, and grade reports in original, of Classes 10 & 12

Final year/final semester result for final OGPA/CGPA or final percentage of marks where grade points are not awarded. Also, candidates need to provide a Provisional/Degree certificate of qualifying graduate examination issued by the respective university

SC, ST and OBC categories candidates will have to submit original Certificates as per Central Govt. requirements and issued by Competent Authority

Medical certificate in case the candidate is Physically Challenged (PC), issued by the Medical Officer of any Government Hospital along with a description of the disability and the degree of disability

Candidate’s character certificate from the Head of the institution last attended

Original E-Admit card & counselling call/invitation letter approved by ICAR

Recent 3 coloured passport-size photographs with names along with the date same as the one uploaded on the application form

Domicile certificate in case candidates are from States/Union Territories namely Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman whereas Diu, Goa, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura for UPS categories

Authority letter/undertaking if the candidate is unable to attend the counselling in personal

A valid registration certificate under the IVC Act. 1984 for Veterinary graduates only

ICAR PG 2022 Fourth Round Counselling Schedule

Events Dates Starting Date of seat allotment and online document uploading by the candidates, online response to queries raised by Universities (if any), resubmission of documents (if required), deposition of seat acceptance fee and generation of provisional admission letter January 30, 2023 (from 5 pm) Deadline for Online Document Uploading by the candidates February 1, 2023 (5 pm) Last date of Online Document Verification by the Universities February 3, 2023 (5 pm) Deadline for re-submission of documents by candidates February 4, 2023 (12 pm) Last date of Verification of re-submitted/remaining documents by the Universities February 4, 2023 (5 pm) Last date of Seat Acceptance Fee deposition by candidates February 6, 2023 (5 pm) Deadline for Fee Reconciliation and Online Reporting by the Universities February 7, 2023 (5 pm)

