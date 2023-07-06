ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Here

ICAR AIEEA, AICE Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency has released the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admissions to PG (AIEEA-PG) and All India Competitive Examinations JRF/SRF (AICE) Ph.D. admit cards on the official website. Those appearing for the ICAR AIEEA 2023 and AICE 2023 exams can visit the official website of NTA to download the admit card.

The ICAR AIEEA-PG exams are scheduled to be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm on July 9, 2023, while the Ph.D. entrance will be conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 PM on the same day. Candidates must note that the ICAR AIEEA, AICE admit card is mandatory for students to appear for the exams.

The ICAR AIEEA, AICE hall ticket link is available on the official website - icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also download the ICAR AIEEA 2023 admit card through the link given below.

ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2023 - Click Here

ICAR AICE Ph.D. Admit Card 2023 - Click Here

How to Download ICAR AIEEA, AICE Admit Card 2023

The hall ticket for the entrance examination is available on the official website of NTA ICAR. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAR

Step 2: Click on the AIEEA, AICE Admit card link

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth in the link provided

Step 4: The AIEEA-PG and AICE admit cards will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AIEEA, AICE admit card for further reference

