ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF PhD 2026 Result Declared, Scorecard Download Link Here

ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026 results have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now download their scorecard on the official website exams.nta.nic.in/icar/ using their application number and password. Check the direct link to download here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA)-PG and All India Competitive Examination (AICE)-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now check their results and download their scorecards through the official ICAR-NTA website exams.nta.nic.in/icar. The ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) examinations were conducted on July 4, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. The examinations were conducted at 162 centres across 115 cities in the country. ICAR AIEEA, AICE JRF/SRF 2026 Result: How To Download Scorecard Visit the official ICAR-NTA website at exams.nta.nic.in/icar/.

On the homepage, click on the “ICAR 2026 Score Card – PG” link for AIEEA-PG or “ICAR 2026 Score Card – PhD” for AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.).

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to access the scorecard.

Check the marks, rank and other details mentioned on the result.

Download and save the scorecard.

Take a printout of the scorecard for future admission and counselling requirements.

ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2026 Scorecard Download Link AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026 Scorecard Download Link ICAR AIEEA, AICE JRF/SRF 2026 Result: Key Details According to the NTA result notification, a total of 42,110 candidates registered for the two examinations. Of these, 38,720 candidates appeared for the exams. Particulars Details Total candidates registered 42,110 Total candidates appeared 38,720 AIEEA-PG registered 30,619 AIEEA-PG appeared 28,303 AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) appeared 10,417 Examination date July 4, 2026 AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) registered 11,491 Examination mode Computer-Based Test The AIEEA-PG examination is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes and the award of ICAR-PG Scholarships, while the AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) examination is conducted for doctoral admissions and fellowship selection.

ICAR AIEEA 2026 Result: Gender-Wise Statistics The NTA notification also provides gender-wise registration and attendance details. Among the 42,110 registered candidates, 21,533 were female and 20,577 were male. Of the female candidates, 15,115 registered for AIEEA-PG and 6,418 for AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.). Among male candidates, 15,504 registered for AIEEA-PG and 5,073 registered for AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.). In terms of attendance, 19,759 female candidates and 18,961 male candidates appeared for the examinations. Female attendance included 14,004 candidates in AIEEA-PG and 5,755 in AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.), while male attendance included 14,299 AIEEA-PG candidates and 4,662 AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) candidates. ICAR AIEEA, AICE JRF/SRF 2026 Result: What Next? Following the declaration of the results, candidates who qualify will have to complete the subsequent admission and counselling-related processes as prescribed by ICAR.